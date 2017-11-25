Posted on Nov 25, 2017

Ramsey ends volleyball career in Tacoma tournament

A two-year career as a college volleyball player came to an end for Quincy grad Kaitlin Ramsey.

The libero, playing for the Spokane Falls Community College Bigfoot, closed the book on her days as a netter at the NWAC post-season tournament, where her team finished in the top eight out of 16 squads.

The Bigfoot lost their opening match to eventual runners-up Bellevue in four sets, then beat Highline in three sets, for the team’s head coach Jenni Hull’s 400th career victory.

Then, the Bigfoot faced and defeated Columbia Basin before losing to Lower Columbia in the double-elimination tournament.

The win over Columbia Basin tasted extra sweet for Ramsey and the rest of the Bigfoot, as the team from the Tri-Cities had defeated the Bigfoot twice during the season. The loss to Ramsey’s team was the second of the tournament for CBC, so that sent them home.

“We beat them in two sets, because consolation bracket matches are two-out-of-three, so that was really good. It was a super fun game for us, we played super, super well,” Ramsey said, calling that game her favorite of the tournament. CBC is a regional rival of the Bigfoot.

“I really wanted to beat them,” she said.

The Bigfoot played hard in all four matches. Asked what tipped the scales in favor of Lower Columbia in the fourth match, Ramsey attributed it to just that.

“They tipped a lot, which we weren’t used to. We are used to teams swinging,” she said. Tipping is more of a finesse game near the net, as opposed to the big swings the hitters take when getting kills.

“You can either go short or deep-tip it and push it to deep corners, and those are harder to retrieve,” Ramsey said.

Last year, Ramsey’s first at SFCC, the team made the tournament but lost the first two matches, so this is a big improvement, she said, and the program is only getting better.

“This freshman group is a really fun group of girls, they like to have fun and they like to compete,” Ramsey said. “And they play really well when they are having fun. I think next year, when they are sophomores, they are going to do really well in the tournament and the are going to be really great leaders for the freshmen they have on their team.”

Chemeketah took first place, Bellevue took second, Clark took third place and Linn-Benton took fourth place.

“We played all four of those teams, and we had beaten all four of those teams at some point during the season,” Ramsey said.

The daughter of two WSU graduates, she will likely pursue a degree in elementary education and a minor in Spanish at WSU as well.

She’s not done with volleyball, yet, though. Coaching will be her next stop, probably at the high school level.

Looking back, saying goodbye to the sport she loves is bittersweet, she says.

“I gave it my all this weekend and I left everything on the court,” she says. “I am so proud of my team and how well we did this weekend. I have had a great career and I am really proud of all the work I put in to get to the level I’m at. It’s just really hard knowing that it’s probably over.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com