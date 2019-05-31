Posted on May 31, 2019

Readers take home bikes

The Quincy Masonic Lodge promotes reading among children by offering bicycles – 32 this year – in its Bikes for Books program. On May 24, it was Monument Elementary School fourth-graders’ turn.

Seated under the Lauzier Park stage canopy, protected from intermittent rain, eight classes of Monument fourth-graders – about 230 children – waited eagerly to see whose names would be drawn from a bowl containing names of those students who had completed their reading. Sixteen winners would be selected for the shiny new bicycles lined up before them.

Representing the Masonic Lodge, Roy Sharp spoke briefly to the children about the importance of reading. And then winners were picked.

The lucky readers whose names were drawn were: Marco Landazuri, Melissa Balbunane, Tyler Mandeville, Mareli Saucedo, Ethan Yang, Addison Compton, Colby Van Dyke, Elizabeth Sorto, Mariela Mora, Izaac Blancas, Summer Hobson, Fabien Jimenez, Jade Guerrero, Cristian Ruiz, Yury Guzman and Conner Galloway.

Each bike features hand brakes and comes with a helmet. One of the Monument readers was a little taller than the other winners, and Sharp immediately offered to replace her 20” bike with a 24” inch model.

Supported by donations from local businesses, the Quincy Masonic Lodge, has been spreading bikes and the love of reading around the area for 12 years.

Businesses in the Quincy area that contributed to the Bikes for Books program include: Central Bean, Double Diamond, Jones Produce, Kooy’s Irrigation, Lamb Weston, Les Schwab, Quincy Hardware & Lumber, Kwon Family Dentistry, Stetner Electric, Westside Pizza and Zolman Chiropractic.

Ephrata-area supporters include: Sam Barnes & Assoc., Ephrata Eye Care, Four Seasons Farm Services, Kleyn’s Auto Sales, Cherabella’s Salon, Buck-N-Up in Soap Lake, and Ephrata Veterinary Clinic.

This year, the bikes were given at Quincy’s Monument Elementary, Ephrata schools, Soap Lake, George, Quincy Valley School, George Public Library and Ephrata Public Library, Sharp said.

The Monument Elementary fourth-grade winning readers are, from the left: Conner Galloway, Yury Guzman, Cristian Ruiz, Jade Guerrero, Fabien Jimenez, Izaac Blancas, Mariela Mora, Elizabeth Sorto, Colby Van Dyke, Addison Compton, Ethan Yang, Mareli Saucedo, Tyler Mandeville, Melissa Balbunane and Marco Landazuri. Summer Hobson also won a bike but is absent from the photo.





Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com