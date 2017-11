Posted on Nov 6, 2017

Realtors group backs Lybbert

Tom Parrish, president of the Grant County Association of Realtors, left, presents Scott Lybbert, a candidate for Quincy mayor, a campaign endorsement check for $500. The Realtors support candidates they have interviewed who support homeowners property rights, quality of life and affordable housing as well as demonstrating strong leadership in their community, Parrish said.