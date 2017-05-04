Posted on May 4, 2017 in News

Replacement on City Council to be selected

Friday is the last day for Quincy residents to apply for the open seat on the City Council.

The city is accepting applications for the seat on the council vacated by Adam Roduner, whose term was to run until the end of the year.

The application form is a single page, including contact information and space for the applicant to write about his or her qualifications, experience and reason for applying. The application is available at the city building at 115 First Ave. SW. Completed applications must be turned in by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

Candidates will then be interviewed by the City Council at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 9. It is expected that a vote will be taken that evening to select the candidate for the seat, after which the oath of office will be administered to the new council member.

To serve on the Quincy City Council, a candidate must be a resident within the city limits for at least a year and must be a registered voter of the city.

Also coming soon is the period to sign up for the election for City Council seats whose terms expire at the end of the year as well as the office of mayor. The time to apply is May 15 through May 19.

By Dave Burgess, qvpr@gmail.com