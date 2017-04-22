Posted on Apr 22, 2017 in News

Roduner resigns from Quincy City Council

Quincy City Council member Adam Roduner announced on Tuesday night that he is resigning from the council due to a move outside the city.

“I’m going to miss all you guys,” Roduner said at the council meeting April 18. “I’m just disappointed that I couldn’t finish my term, but life changes and takes a different direction … . I just want to say thanks to everybody.”

The City Council then authorized city staff to begin taking applications for the seat on the council being vacated by Roduner.

Council members and city department chiefs thanked Roduner for his service, and some remarked – with good humor – that they respected him for his opinions, with which some did not agree at times over the years.

“There’s a reason why there are seven people” on the council, Roduner said, because you are going to disagree … . As long as everybody is respectful to each other, then it’s a great way to give back to the community.”

Roduner said he is moving out to the countryside and will still be in Grant County. He took office on the City Council in January 2012.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com