Posted on Feb 5, 2018

Rotary donates for hospital equipment purchase

The Rotary Club of Quincy on Jan. 25 made a sizable donation that will enable the Quincy Valley Medical Center to buy valuable equipment for the Emergency Department.

Paul Slager, president of the local Rotary Club, presented a check for $4,000 to Glenda Bishop, CEO of QVMC, along with club board members Henry Hernandez and Jack Toevs.

“We are grateful the hospital is here and believe in its future,” Slager said.

The money for the donation came from the Rotary Club’s local dues, donations and fundraisers.

According to Bishop, the Quincy Rotary donation has made it possible for QVMC to purchase a Lactate Meter for the Emergency Department. At least twice a week, the hospital receives patients who are critically ill or have experienced traumatic injury. Patients will benefit from the ability to monitor and adjust treatment according to the change in lactate levels, a test which has become the standard of care in the Emergency Department.

“Being able to accurately measure lactate levels in these patients is not only valuable while the patient is in our Emergency Department, but it provides an important ‘baseline’ for the physician at the receiving facility if the patient is being transferred for more specialized care,” Bishop said in an email.

“We are extremely grateful for this donation and for the support of Quincy Rotary Club. Quincy Valley Medical Center is committed to quality care for our patients, and the leadership team continues to work toward a model wherein, through partnership, we provide sustainable and affordable local health care,” she wrote.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com