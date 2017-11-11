Posted on Nov 11, 2017

Runners finish in top 50 at state meet in Pasco

Quincy’s duo of runners at state exceeded expectations, finishing among the top 50 in a field of 161 competitors last Nov. 4.

Sophomore Bryn Heikes finished in 26th, with a personal-best time of 19 minutes 44 seconds flat. Her pal Jane Kennedy, a freshman, finished the race in 45th place with a time of 20 minutes, 20.20 seconds.

Coincidentally, Kennedy’s time this year is almost the same time Heikes clocked in at her state meet debut last year as a freshman.

In 2016, Heikes finished the race in 20 minutes, 20.7 seconds, and she finished 45th, just like Kennedy did last week.

Heikes went into the race hoping to drop her mark below 20 minutes, and she did it by 16 seconds. Her previous best mark for a 5,000-meter course like the one at Pasco was 20 minutes and 19 seconds.

“A 36-second P.R.,” Martinez said, of Heikes’ new personal-best mark. “She was able to reach what she wanted to do, which is really nice.”

Kennedy’s performance at state meant a big breakthrough for the freshman, Quincy coach Greg Martinez said.

“Forty-fifth out of 161 runners is a pretty good placing for a freshman,” Martinez said. Twenty-two freshmen competed in the girls’ race, with Kennedy finishing as the fifth-best ninth-grader, according to Athletic.net.

Asked if Kennedy had a goal for herself going into the race like Heikes did, Martinez said he did not get a chance to ask her, but, “knowing Jane and the way the rest of the season was, I’m guessing her goal was probably to either tie or beat Bryn’s record from last year.”

Heikes and Kennedy ran together in middle school and trained together during this season, Kennedy’s first in varsity. Training with a standout like Heikes made a big difference for Kennedy, Martinez said, and if they keep it up, they will only get better.

“If we can keep her and Bryn working out over the summer and running together, they are really good friends,” Martinez said. “They can continue to work with each other and continue to raise the bar for each other.”

Heikes and Kennedy performed in a field loaded with talent, particularly from the east side of the state where the Jacks compete.

West Valley-Spokane finished second, two CWAC teams, Ellensburg and Selah finished fourth and fifth, and Cheney was sixth.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com