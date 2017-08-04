Posted on Aug 4, 2017 in News

Sabey Data Centers recognized as a leader in energy conservation

The U.S. Department of Energy recently announced that Sabey Data Centers met its goal under the Better Buildings Challenge, recognizing the data center company for its commitment to energy conservation and environmentally mindful business practices, according to information from Sabey.

The DOE praised Sabey Data Centers for achieving the highest level of energy savings and reducing its combined energy use at its data center properties by nearly a third through high-efficiency designs and energy-saving business practices, Sabey said in a press release. The DOE initiative aims to make industrial, commercial, public and residential buildings 20 percent more energy efficient by the end of the decade.

“Sabey Corporation has a long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices,” said John Sasser, senior vice president of Sabey Data Center operations, in a press release. “This recognition from DOE is a great honor and inspires us to strive for more ways to increase energy efficiency.”

The DOE initiated the Better Buildings Challenge program to encourage businesses to cut energy use by 20 percent by 2020. Sabey Data Centers not only reached this goal ahead of schedule, but it surpassed energy efficiency targets by reducing power consumption by a combined average of 31 percent at all five of its data center facilities, Sabey said.

Efficiency improvements at its Quincy facility, called Intergate.Quincy, resulted in a substantial 41 percent energy savings.

Sabey also has a data center east of Wenatchee. The Intergate.Columbia facility is on 30 acres near Pangborn Memorial Airport.

Sasser said finding better solutions in data center operations makes sense, since the industry thrives on innovation and technological advances.

The Better Buildings Challenge is among Sabey’s numerous conservation efforts. At its Tukwila headquarters, for instance, Sabey Corp. has invested more than $1 million to restore Riverton Creek and maintain a volunteer-run fish hatchery, the company said.

By Post-Register Staff