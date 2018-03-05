Posted on Mar 5, 2018

School district names its brightest for 2017-18

The Quincy School District honored its best employees of the 2017-18 year Tuesday night.

At the Feb. 27 QSD board meeting, classified and certificated staff members from each school as well as from each department were recognized as the top employees of the district.

The honorees included: Rachel Adams, Quincy High School, classified; Esther Mendoza, Mountain View Elementary, classified; Theresa Sawyer, QHS, certificated; DeeDee Brown, Food Services; Teresa Goninan, Quincy Junior High, certificated; Lanette Melburn, Pioneer Elementary, classified; Nellie Perez, Support Services, classified, and Olga Gonzalez, Monument Elementary, classified.

Also honored were: Tina Winter, Transportation Employee of the Year; Carole Carlton, District Leader of the Year; Heather Jacobson, MVES, certificated; Claudia McBride, MES, certificated; Claudia Wiggins, Special Services, certificated; Veronica Valdez, QJHS, classified, and Lacey McNay, PES, certificated.

Also recognized among the best QSD staffers of the year were: Cassandra Brown, George Elementary, certificated; Margie Mills, Facilities Employee of the Year; Michael Werner, HTH Certificated Employee of the Year, Jesica Medina, GES, classified and Becky Curtin, HTH, classified.

Lastly, McNay and Mills received additional recognition as the district’s employees of the year.

By Post-Register Staff