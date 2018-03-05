Pages Menu
Facebook

Community news for the Quincy, Washington, area since 1949

Categories Menu

Posted on Mar 5, 2018

School district names its brightest for 2017-18

The Quincy School District honored its best employees of the 2017-18 year Tuesday night.
At the Feb. 27 QSD board meeting, classified and certificated staff members from each school as well as from each department were recognized as the top employees of the district.

The top employees in the QSD for 2017-18. Front row, from left, Rachel Adams, Esther Mendoza, Theresa Sawyer, DeeDee Brown, Teresa Goninan, Lanette Melburn, student rep Cynthia Diaz, school board member Tricia Lubach and QSD assistant superintendent Nik Bergman. Second row, from left, Nellie Perez, Olga Gonzalez, Tina Winter, Carole Carlton, Heather Jacobson, Claudia McBride, Claudia Wiggins, Veronica Valdez, Lacey McNay, Cassandra Brown, and school board members Susan Lybbert and Alex Ybarra. Third row, from left: Margie Mills, Michael Werner, and Quincy Schools Superintendent John Boyd. Not pictured were Jesica Medina and Becky Curtin.
Photo by Sebastian Moraga/Post-Register

The honorees included: Rachel Adams, Quincy High School, classified; Esther Mendoza, Mountain View Elementary, classified; Theresa Sawyer, QHS, certificated; DeeDee Brown, Food Services; Teresa Goninan, Quincy Junior High, certificated; Lanette Melburn, Pioneer Elementary, classified; Nellie Perez, Support Services, classified, and Olga Gonzalez, Monument Elementary, classified.
Also honored were: Tina Winter, Transportation Employee of the Year; Carole Carlton, District Leader of the Year; Heather Jacobson, MVES, certificated; Claudia McBride, MES, certificated; Claudia Wiggins, Special Services, certificated; Veronica Valdez, QJHS, classified, and Lacey McNay, PES, certificated.
Also recognized among the best QSD staffers of the year were: Cassandra Brown, George Elementary, certificated; Margie Mills, Facilities Employee of the Year; Michael Werner, HTH Certificated Employee of the Year, Jesica Medina, GES, classified and Becky Curtin, HTH, classified.
Lastly, McNay and Mills received additional recognition as the district’s employees of the year.

By Post-Register Staff