Search begins for next MES principal
With Marcia Hershaw retiring at the end of the school year, the search is on for the new principal at Monument Elementary School.
A list of five finalists has been released and a meet-and-greet has been scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Monument Elementary gymnasium.
The candidates’ list includes familiar names and new names, from a current vice-principal at the school to educators in Mount Vernon, Prescott, Ariz., and Wenatchee.
The finalists are:
Lisa Navarro, a City University (Bellevue) graduate and the principal of Humboldt Elementary near Prescott, Ariz.
Alesha Porter, a Heritage University (Toppenish) graduate and the dean of students at Pioneer Elementary in Quincy. She is also a QHS grad.
Jordan Radke, a Western Washington University graduate, and an administrative intern with the Mount Vernon School District as well as an assistant teacher with the Washington State Migrant Council.
Sue Sartain, a Heritage University graduate and the vice principal at Monument Elementary.
Tiffany Viall, a Washington State graduate, and a current instructional coach and district mentor coach at the Wenatchee School District.
By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com