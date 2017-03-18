Posted on Mar 18, 2017 in News

Search begins for next MES principal

With Marcia Hershaw retiring at the end of the school year, the search is on for the new principal at Monument Elementary School.

A list of five finalists has been released and a meet-and-greet has been scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Monument Elementary gymnasium.

The candidates’ list includes familiar names and new names, from a current vice-principal at the school to educators in Mount Vernon, Prescott, Ariz., and Wenatchee.

The finalists are:

Lisa Navarro, a City University (Bellevue) graduate and the principal of Humboldt Elementary near Prescott, Ariz.

Alesha Porter, a Heritage University (Toppenish) graduate and the dean of students at Pioneer Elementary in Quincy. She is also a QHS grad.

Jordan Radke, a Western Washington University graduate, and an administrative intern with the Mount Vernon School District as well as an assistant teacher with the Washington State Migrant Council.

Sue Sartain, a Heritage University graduate and the vice principal at Monument Elementary.

Tiffany Viall, a Washington State graduate, and a current instructional coach and district mentor coach at the Wenatchee School District.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com