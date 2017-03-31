Posted on Mar 31, 2017 in News

Search for carrier goes on at Pangborn

The Port of Chelan County’s Craig Larsen says that news of possible cuts to the federal Essential Air Services subsidy program for rural airports will not affect Pangborn Memorial.

Pangborn is not an EAS-elligible airport, of which Washington has zero, Larsen said. According to the Department of Transportation’s website, Idaho has none as well. Oregon has one, in Pendleton.

The news of cuts were announced as part of President Donald Trump’s first budget. The cuts would save $175 million by eliminating EAS. The budget has not been approved by either the House or the Senate.

Pangborn and the port are in the midst of a search for matching funds to help land an interstate flight carrier, with San Francisco and the Bay Area seen as the primary option, with Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Portland, (Ore.) among the other options.

“We have a multi-pronged strategy to multiple markets going on,” Larsen said.

The search involves landing grant money from the Small Communities Air Service Development Program.

The money that program might provide if the port lands that grant is safe for this year, but there is a chance the program might suffer cuts in next year’s budget proposal.

“It’s possible that funding source might be gone next federal budget,” in 2018, Larsen said. In a Facebook message three days before the interview, Larsen described the Port’s mode as “our window is 2017 so we are going for it this year.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com