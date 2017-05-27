Posted on May 27, 2017 in News

Search for QHS principal down to three candidates

Quincy High School is close to having a new principal.

The search for the new boss at QHS has been narrowed down to three candidates: Bobbie “BJ” Kuntz, Ellise Anderson and Deborah Belew-Nyquist.

The three candidates will be at a meet-and-greet Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Quincy High School library.

The meet-and-greet session will cap a long day of interviews, meetings and tours for the three candidates.

At varied points of the day, the candidates will hold interviews with the screening committee, meet with students, tour Quincy, hold a writing exercise, and meet with staff and parents.

Anderson is the associate principal at Camas High School, and a graduate of Eastern Washington University. Her bachelor’s degree is in chemistry and her master’s degree is in school administration, both from EWU.

Anderson plans and implements Camas High School’s math, science and tech program, organizes the school’s master schedule and serves as the school’s activity director.

Belew-Nyquist is the principal at Renton’s McKnight Middle School. She has earned a master’s degree in administration and supervision from the University of Northern Florida and a doctorate in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University. She’s also an educational consultant in Port Orchard, and she’s the former principal of Los Alamos High School in New Mexico.

Kuntz is the dean of students at Wenatchee High School and the former director of athletics at the Wenatchee School District, where she oversaw all middle- and high-school athletics at the district. As dean of students, she oversees attendance, academics and discipline for 1,200 students. She has a bachelor’s degree from Gonzaga and a master’s from City University.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com