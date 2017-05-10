Posted on May 10, 2017 in Sports

Season of learning ends for boys soccer

The last game went the same way the entire season

went.

Lots of scoring opportunities, lots of good soccer, more

than a fair share of injuries, and then at the end, a little bit

of luck went missing.

In a penalty shootout, and with freshmen fi lling in for

injured seniors, the Quincy Jacks said goodbye in the

fi rst round of the playoffs for the fi rst time in the four-year

tenure of head coach Arturo

Guerrero.

The Jacks traveled to Toppenish and led the Wildcats

from the 36th minute until the third minute of injury time in

the second half, when a late score sent the game into overtime.

The game remained tied after 10 extra minutes and

then Toppenish prevailed in the sweepstakes known as the

penalty shootout.

Quincy struck fi rst via a goal by Eddie Garibay, off an

assist by senior standout Kevin

Rios.

Then, late in the contest, with the fans checking the

clock, Toppenish (by then playing with 10 players) tied on a late penalty kick.

At that point, the game had turned into a refl ection of the

season for the Jacks, Guerrero said.

Lots of scoring opportunities (Toppenish outshot Quincy

16-14) lots of injuries (Rios suffered a concussion and had

to be removed from the fi eld after he vomited mid-game;

Nacho Castillo and Juan Borja also were injured), and lots

of effort from the Jacks. The freshmen fi lling in

could not hold on against the pressure of the Wildcats, and

the penalty shootouts have been a season-long enemy

of the Quincy squad.

The Jacks went 0-for-3 in penalty shootouts.

“We are proud of what we have done,” Guerrero said in

Spanish, adding that the future looks bright for the program,

with many young players on the rise.

“Tyson had one of his best games,” Guerrero said of his

goalkeeper, Tyson Beaumont, a freshman who shows a lot of

promise once he gains experience. On the game-tying penalty

kick, Beaumont guessed right, Guerrero said, “but because

he doesn’t quite know how to dive low just yet, the ball

went under him.” Guerrero said he hoped to

see Beaumont continue to play during the summer because

he’s got good skills as a goalie, particularly up top.

“For next year, I like my team a lot,” he said, mentioning

Borja, Castillo and other players as possible standouts

in 2018. Yordi Coronel will also have recovered from his

arm injury by then. “The future looks well, although

players like Kevin you don’t fi nd every day; somebody

needs to be the next Kevin.”

In the meantime, the team will have to endure something it never has had to during

Guerrero’s time as coach: having free time in mid-May.

“All the month of May, we are used to having to keep

playing, and today (Wednesday) is just the third of May,” he said.

This will be a lesson for the youngsters in the team, to

take things more seriously, to keep playing club soccer, and

to take care of their physique, he said.

The sad ending to the season cannot hide the fact that

the squad played some good soccer, and folks took notice.

Not just scouts from colleges, some of whom attended Quincy

home games, but also the rest of the league.

Castillo made the All-Conference fi rst team as a midfi

elder, Eric Rios, Kevin’s brother, made the fi rst team as

a defender, and Kevin made the fi rst team as a forward.

Danny Cruz made the second team as a forward.

In other soccer news, Guerrero has unveiled plans for a

soccer tournament in memory of two of his children Alec

and Adam Guerrero, who died in a car accident last December.

The tournament, which will take place at Quincy High

School and, depending on size and attendance, at Monument

Elementary, will raise money for youth scholarships in the

area.The date for the tournament

is May 20. “The fi rst year might be a little small, but we at least

want to get it started,” Guerrero said. “My plan is to give

out scholarships in memory of my sons, but only for soccer

players. It’s a dream I have in my heart, to help young people.”

May 21 is Alec’s birthday. Last year, he spent the day

in Toppenish, watching the Jacks beat the Wildcats 1-0

and getting serenaded by the team afterward.

This year, the family will celebrate his birthday privately,

but the day before, they will host the tournament.

If teams are interested in participating in the tournament,

which is open to all ages, contact Guerrero at 509-

264-7264.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com