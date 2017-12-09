Posted on Dec 9, 2017

Selah hoops beats Lady Jacks

The Quincy Lady Jacks basketball team lost to a strong Selah squad Dec. 2, 57-17, closing out a tough few days of hoops for the green-and-gold.

The loss to Selah at home followed a road loss to Mattawa’s Wahluke two days earlier, by the score of 56-13.

Against the Warriors of Mattawa, the team played “a little scared, a little nervous,” Quincy head coach Cory Medina said. “They had a couple of girls who were pretty tall, pretty big and we had trouble guarding them inside.”

Asked what the girls were scared of, Medina replied, “No idea. That is a great question.

“It’s not how they played this summer,” Medina said. “It didn’t even seem like they were enjoying being out there.”

Medina added, “I think they were probably nervous of making a mistake, so they were being too cautious. I wanted them to play and have more fun and just look to be aggressive.”

During both games, the team struggled to get shots off during the first half, Medina said, allowing the opponent to jump to a big lead.

“I don’t know if they are trying too hard or trying to be perfect every time,” Medina said.

Against Selah, Bryonna Gray and Corinna Cervantes led the team with four points each. Avery Vander Veen had three, Jacqueline Dearie and Hailey McKee had two points each, along with Gabby Arroyo, who also had two points.

The solution to the players’ fear lies on time, Medina said. Many of the opponents Quincy has faced or will face this year have more playing experience than the girls in green-and-gold.

“They just have more experience, so when they get in pressure situations or when they get pressure on them, they can handle it a lot easier,” Medina said of the Jacks’ adversaries. “They are more relaxed.”

One of the things the team tries to do in practice is to work through pressure situations in which they have to make decisions quickly.

Still, that does not equate with time spent playing actual games on the hardwood.

“When a girl has on average three years more (of playing time) than ours have, it’s a disadvantage,” Medina said. “You look at most of the varsity players playing in the league and they started playing when they were in fourth grade, third grade. Most of my girls, all of my girls started playing in seventh grade.”

Medina added, “We are repping it, we are trying, but trying to make up three years in three weeks, it’s just not going to work.”

Improvement will occur, but likely toward the end of the season, he said.

One silver lining to this lack of experience is that the team only has two seniors, so those players learning together today will stay together for a while.

“Those girls will come back and will have the understanding and will be more ready next year,” Medina said. “The girls are learning.”

After a week of three games in five days, things don’t get any easier for the 0-3 Lady Jacks. They have to get on the bus for back-to-back games against in-league rivals.

First, the Prosser Mustangs will host them Friday night, and then the Ellensburg Bulldogs will do the same Saturday night. Two pretty tough teams, Medina said.

Prosser went to state last year and Ellensburg is always aggressive and quick, Medina said.

The girls will be missing Jasmine Benitez, out for a week with a tweaked ankle. Other than that, the team is healthy, if a bit worn after the busy week of games.

“Two away games back-to-back, that will be tough, also,” Medina said.

The team does not get another home game until Dec. 15, when they host the Othello Huskies.

Last year, the Quincy Lady Jacks played one of their best games of the season against Othello, losing 40-36 in the next-to-last game of the 2016 regular season.

Earlier that year, the Jacks had hosted the Huskies and played another good contest, dropping that one by a score of 43-34 at Woodworth Court.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com