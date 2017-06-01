Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Community

Senior voucher program scheduled

Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington will hold its Seniors Farmers Market voucher distribution for low-income seniors, 60 years of age and older, from 5 to 6 p.m., Thursday, June 1, at the Quincy Senior Center, at 522 F St. SW.

Each qualifying senior will have an opportunity to apply for $40 in vouchers to redeem at participating farmers markets and farm stores for fresh fruit, vegetables and honey.

There is a new, local, approved farmers market participating in the program. Quincy Farmers Market, at 1600 13th Ave. SW, will be open on the first and third Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 3 to Sept. 16.

For more information and income qualifications for this program, contact Kathy Wright at 800-572-4459, ext. 235.