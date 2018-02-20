Posted on Feb 20, 2018

Seven QHS students will head west for FBLA state

With the same businesslike approach that got them there in the first place, a group of Quincy High School students are keeping a cool head about their accomplishment at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) regional conference in Wenatchee.

FBLA describes itself as a career student business organization, the largest of its type in the world, with more than 230,000 members, according to its website.

The members of the Quincy chapter of FBLA who qualified for state are Gonzalo Birrueta, Lourdes Guzman, Silvia Esparza, Vanessa Buenrostro, America Simental, Hunter Harrington and Tyler Wurl. They will travel to Bellevue to match wits against their peers from around Washington at the posh Hyatt hotel.

The group, split in a variety of ways, competed at Wenatchee High School in late January, taking tests, giving presentations and engaging in role play. Buenrostro, Simental and Esparza gave a presentation about a fictional business they created, which included things like creating a logo, a poster and promotional items.

The trio made it to state for the third consecutive year, Simental said. “We went in prepared and ready to win, so coming in with a second place was very exciting.”

“We do set an expectation (of success),” Esparza added, with Simental calling the Quincy FBLA students a very dedicated bunch.

Wurl participated in four events and finished first in all of them.

Another reason why they are keeping calm about their achievement is that Quincy students have in the past gone farther than the state FBLA competition. Last year, Harrington and Wurl went to nationals, so the latter said he kind of expected to do well at state.

“I didn’t expect to do as good as I did, but I was expecting to take first in one or two” of the events, he said.

State takes place April 4-7. The event goes beyond competing, with students networking with one another and meeting a variety of people, from business owners to artists. Students say Quincy chapter adviser Ross Kondo keeps the group busy while at these conferences.

“That’s one of the things I like about it,” Harrington said, “meeting new people and talking to them, making new friends.”

State has been held in Spokane for the last few years, and the students are looking forward to the change of scenery, Harrington added.

“In the region, I would agree that we are kind of the team to beat, but overall in state, we have room to improve and build off of what we have accomplished already,” Harrington said. “We are competing against the schools from the West Side, and they have got all those big businesses they can use to mentor their students. Bellevue will definitely be a change of pace, but it will be fun being so close to Seattle. I’m looking forward to it.”

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com