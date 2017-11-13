Posted on Nov 13, 2017

Sheriff’s office warns of scams

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office recently warned the public about two scams circulating, and provided the following information.

In a familiar “warrants” scam, a resident is called and told by an “official” that the resident has war-rants and must send money to avoid going to jail. This time around, the caller is “Grant County Deputy Alan Martin,” who doesn’t really exist, GCSO said. In this variation, when the resident calls the number back, it goes to an answering service claiming to be the “warrants division.” That also doesn’t really exist, GCSO said.

In what GCSO termed a new scam, a man calls claiming to be with the Washington State Patrol and raising funds for Shop with a Cop. One of GCSO’s own public information officers, Sharon Palmerton, recently received such a call. Palmerton asked lots of questions, took lots of notes and then challenged the caller, who then back-pedaled. Palmerton is connected with the Shop with a Cop program, knew the call was a scam and notified the WSP.

Law enforcement personnel do not solicit donations over the phone, GCSO said.

Anyone in doubt about a phone call, letter or email trying to extract money is advised to call the phone number for the actual agency listed in a phone book or on the agency’s website and check.

By Post-Register Staff