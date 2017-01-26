Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 26, 2017 in Sports

A shimmering, rockin’ day of dance

With bright smiles and elaborate costumes, plenty of attitude and a dash of sass, dozens of girls (and one boy) brought in the noise and brought in the funk at Quincy High School.

The 13th annual drill and dance competition returned to Quincy High School under the name “Snowflake Shimmer” and shimmer is just what the dancers did.

Teams participating included the hosts, Lakeland (Rathdrum, Idaho,) Post Falls (Idaho,) Walla Walla, Wenatchee, Eastmont (East Wenatchee,) Davis (Yakima,) Sunnyside, Royal City, Southridge (Kennewick,) and Othello.

Teams scoring a 195 earned a ticket to the district competition.

Once at districts, a score of 210 or higher will earn the teams a ticket to state at Yakima’s SunDome March 24.

In the meantime, the teams defied the icy streets and highways to gather at Quincy High School and compete in one or more of six different disciplines: Hip hop, Military, Show, Kick, Dance, and Pom, the latter involving pom-poms.

Quincy competed in Pom alongside four other schools.

“It was incredible,” said Quincy’s Taleah Tarango. “I felt like we really owned the performance and owned the basketball court.”

The squad struggled at times, she said, but overcame it and did well.

“Judges look for passion and also technique,” said Wenatchee’s Atilegna Perez, who danced with the WHS team. “Pointed toes and other technical stuff.”

Passion is judged a little differently, Wenatchee’s Jarlynn Ramirez said.

“You can tell by their body,” she said. “How much they exaggerate the move and how well they execute the routine.”

Wearing a smile is crucial, Ramirez said.

“No one likes seeing a boring choreography,” she said. “The choreography can be great but if they don’t have a smile, no one will like that.”

At the same time, smiling for three minutes in a row is not easy.

“You get really tired and your mouth gets really dry,” said Quincy’s Yessica Garcia. “But you gotta keep smiling, no matter what, even if you mess up.”

Judges actually scored dance numbers on four areas: content, team execution, overall effect, and technique.

Each area included several sub-areas. Content looked at a number’s complexity, visual effects and variety. Team Execution looked at the synchronization and the sharpness of the number. Technique looked at placement and control. Overall Effect looked at design, showmanship and presentation.

Despite the sub-195 score, Quincy still has two more chances to qualify for districts, in a competition at Moses Lake in early February and another at Hanford later that month.

“We did really good,” Quincy’s Leslie Contreras said. “We put on a good show and we tried hard. We didn’t get to practice that much this week because of the snow days but we did really good for not practicing much.”

The teams supported one another throughout the competition.

“We understand the countless hours, the countless hard work,” said Aileen Calderon of Royal City. “And it’s not just in practice, but it’s out of sports and out of home. You have to do the work to execute every single move, so we all understand what we have to be put through to get where we are now.”

The cheers and the smiles belied the intensity and the seriousness of the occasion.

“We only have two competitions throughout the year so

Drill, from page 15

it’s really important that we score,” said Othello’s Kaiden Quigley before a performance. “We have a lot on the line.”

Othello has qualified for state the past four years, Quigley said, so not making it would be a big disappointment.

In truth, it feels better to perform than to wait on the sidelines, Othello’s Wendy Rivera said.

Sitting on the stands, dancers start over-analyzing everything and wondering what could go wrong. On stage, “we just let the music go,” she said.

Quigley agreed, “You only got two chances on stage, you gotta make it count.”

Speaking of count, dozens of girls stepped on the green-and-gold hardwood floor of Quincy’s gym. But only one boy, dancing for Sunnyside.

“It’s not that unusual,” Rivera said. “Pasco High School tends to usually have three or four boys. And the schools on the west side tend to have more.”

Behind each presentation are months and months of preparation, said Royal’s Kaylee Jannett, whose team had to hold three-hour practices during three days to make up for snow days.

Royal presented a military number, a rarity among the smaller schools.

“Last year, at state there were five military numbers between 1A, 2A and 3A,” Royal’s Aileen Calderon said.

Results

In 2A, Quincy’s Dance X-Treme Drill Team took second place in Pom with 190 points, behind Othello which earned 242.

In 3A-4A, Wenatchee earned 228.5 points in Pom, followed by Davis with 201 and Eastmont with 196.

Othello High School also won the Overall Winner prize for Pom.

In Hip Hop, Sunnyside took first place among 4A schools with 226.5 points. Post Falls finished second with 183.5 and Davis finished third with 180.5 points. Sunnyside also won the Overall Winner category in Hip Hop.

In 2A-3A, Othello finished first with 226 points, Southridge finished second with 221.5 points and Lakeland finished third with 179 points.

In Military, Royal City earned first place with 217.5 points and Wenatchee took second with 212.5 points. Royal also won the Overall Winner award.

In Show, Lakeland earned 169 points. In Kick, Post Falls earned 195 points and the Overall Winner award.

In Dance, Walla Walla earned 245 points and the Overall Winner award, Southridge earned 219.50 and Sunnyside earned 172.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com