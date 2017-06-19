Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News

Blacktop Bash to benefit cystic fibrosis research

With beats, burgers and brews, Moses Pointe resort in Moses Lake wants to help defeat cystic fibrosis.

Blacktop Bash, a four-hour event featuring live music, a variety of microbrews participating in a beer tasting, and a slider buffet, will help raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation this upcoming June 24.

The event will run from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for adults, with $10 per ticket going to the CFF. No minors are allowed at this event.

At the beer tasting, the public will be invited to vote for their favorite, with the top vote-getter earning a trophy as the People’s Choice award winner.

Event coordinator Liz Porter said that this is the first event of this kind at Moses Pointe, where the main focus is placed on the area’s breweries.

Other events like produce sales in the fall have occurred, with the money going to cystic fibrosis research.

“Over the past three years, in Grant County here, we have raised almost $45,000,” she said, adding that a niece of hers, resident of Quincy, and student at Quincy Valley School, suffers from cystic fibrosis.

People with cystic fibrosis carry a gene that makes them produce a secretion that plugs up passageways, ducts and tubes in the intestines and the lungs.

“Through research for developing medications, where people in the past with cystic fibrosis used to just live into their teens,” Porter said, “now their life expectancy is into their forties. That’s why it’s so important to continue fundraising.”

There’s no government funding for cystic fibrosis research, Porter said; all the advances have occurred through private fundraising

Quincy people have been very supportive during past fundraisers, to the point that some of the funds raised in Grant County have gone on to help riders at another cystic fibrosis fundraising event called Cycle For Life.

Cycle For Life takes place in the Tri-Cities area.

“We have had people from Grant County join a team called Lila Rose, that’s the name of my niece,” she said. “With funds from the event we can pay their entry and then match their fundraising.”

Porter grew up in Grant County, and the local support has been amazing, she said.

“Before we held these events, a lot of people did not know what cystic fibrosis was, so we have been able to not just raise money, but awareness,” she added.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com