Posted on Jul 16, 2017 in Community

The Shine calendar, week of July 13, 2017

July 18-19

Auditions for the original comedy “Dinner Before Dawn,” coming to Soap Lake’s Masquers Theater in September and October, will be held, with spots available for 12 roles, ages 14 to adult. Rehearsals begin Aug. 7. The production is also looking for crew members willing to help with sound, lights and set-building. For more information, contact Andrew Covarrubias at dbdauditions@itscovarr.com or call 509-361-7074.

July 19

Wisdom for Aging classes at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, weekly until Aug. 9, 6-7 p.m. $10. To learn more, call 509-963-1712, visit http://cwu.edu/ce, or email ce@cwu.edu.

Beginning Wheel Sessions, weekly until July 26, $91.50-$100, at Gallery One Visual Arts Center, 408 N. Pearl St., Ellensburg. Call 509-925-2670, or contact the gallery at renee@gallery-one.org, or visit www.gallery-one.org.

July 20

Kay Kenyon reading of “Table of Wolves” at Wenatchee Library, free, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The tale of a young woman going undercover and using her superowers to discover a secret Nazi plot and stop an invasion of England. Event presented by A Book For All Seasons. Library is located at 310 Douglas St., in Wenatchee.

July 22

Tie-dye t-shirts for children 1-3 p.m. at Gallery One Visual Arts Center in Ellensburg, 408 N. Pearl St. $27.50-$30. Call 509-925-2670 or renee@gallery-one.org. Each person is required to bring two 100-percent cotton shirts, and dress to make a mess.

Live music at Silvara Vineyards with Brian Bohman, 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Come early as seating is limited, bring your own picnic. 77 Stage Road in Leavenworth. Call 548-1000 for more information.

July 21

Movies at the Park: Free movies every Friday night at Moses Lake’s McCosh Park, from July 21-Aug. 25, starting at 8 p.m.July 23

The second of a series of three concerts will take place at Cave B Summer Music Theater within the grounds of Cave B Estate Winery. The next concert will feature music by Verdi, Mascagni and Tchaikovski starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and $10 for children. To learn more go to www.ysomusic.org.

July 26

Volunteer open house at the Moses Lake Museum and Art Center, 401 S. Balsam St., in Moses Lake. Volunteers of all kinds will find something to do here, from leading school tours to assisting with program hospitality and working with the museum’s historical collection. Call 509-764-3830 or write museum@cityofml.com, or visit. www.moseslakemuseum.com to learn more. Event is free.

July 29

Community Encanto Sunset Concierto, at Othello’s Lions Park, 815 E. Pine St., 5:30-9:30 p.m., Featuring Encanto, a highly acclaimed production that supports scholarships for children of farmworkers. Show will combine Othello native Jose Iniguez’ operatic talent and mariachi bolero. Doors and booths open at 5:30 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m. To learn more, call 206-384-0983 or contact promotions@joseiniguez.com. Tickets are $25 for adults. Children enter free. Bring chairs and blankets.

Market Day: Vendor sidewalk sales, merchants with antiques, produce, crafts, fundraising groups and flea-market items, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Quincy. For more information or for vendor registration, contact qvcc@quincyvalley.org or qvprsunshine@gmail.com.

July 30-Aug. 5

Young filmmakers camp at Icicle Center For the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Day campers, $550, overnight campers, $950. Day camp fee includes tuition and lunch. Overnight camp fee includes tuition, housing, all meals, t-shirt and activities. In one week, students ages 12-18 will complete their own documentary, using GoPros, drones, boom mics and lights. By the end of the week, camp will conclude with a family screening, complete with popcorn.

July 31

Where’s Waldo Party at A Book For All Seasons, 701 U.S. Highway 2, in Leavenworth, 2-3 p.m. Free.

Aug. 15-19

Grant County Fair, at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake. Carnival, vendors, performers, animals, festivities. Weekly admission passes and daily tickets available. View full schedule at www.gcfairgrounds.com.

Aug. 17

Blues and Brews 6 p.m. Music by the Bucket List Blues Band, food by Mike’s Meats and Seafood, and beer from Badger Mountain Brewery. Hosted by Numerica, 477 Grant Road, East Wenatchee.