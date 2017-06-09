Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Community

SHINE: Calendar of events

June 8

Home opener for the Wenatchee AppleSox at Wenatchee Valley College. The Sox are a team of college players who compete in a summer league without losing their college eligibility or their amateur status. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. with the Bellingham Bells the opponent.

June 9

Graduation at Quincy High School, weather permitting, will take place at Jaycee Stadium.

June 9-10

The 107th Ephrata Sage-N-Sun Family Festival returns, with events including the Lions Fun Run, bed races, a golf tourney, a pancake breakfast, food fendors, craft vendors, a beer garden and the senior center luncheon. For more information visit the Ephrata Chamber of Commerce website at ephratawachamber..com

June 10

Grant County Historical Museum’s Living Museum, after the Sage-n-n Sun parade until 4 p.m. 742 Basin Street NW in Ephrata.

Dru Gimlin 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, with boys and girls divisions for grades third through 12th and open and adult divisions for participants 18 and older. All day in downtown Quincy.

Ephrata Car and Toy Show, June 10, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. downtown Ephrata near the Grant County Courthouse.

June 13

Business Expo: Come see what Quincy businesses have to offer at ‘Crack The Vault,’ June 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Quincy Valley Business and Conference Center.

Admission is free and a $5-per-ticket-raffle will occur, giving people a chance to win a $50,000 boat among other prizes. Contact the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce for more information. Chamber website is www.quincyvalley.org

June 16

The Quincy Aquatic Center opens.

“Weekend Comedy” onstage in Soap Lake. The Masquers Theatre production opens at 7:30 p.m. on June 16 until July 2. Tickets are $10 to $14 dollars, with the lower price meant for seniors and students.

Shows are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. More information at www.masquers.com.

June 17

Quincy Valley Farmers Market, first and third Saturdays of the month through September at Lauzier Park, starting at 9 a.m. and finishing at 2 p.m.

Koulee Kids Day at Grand Coulee Dam. www.grandcouleedam.org.

June 24

Moses Pointe Blacktop Bash for cystyc fibrosis, 6:30 p.m. beer tasting, live music by Uncle Rico’s Revenge. $40 dollar pass includes five tasting tickets, slider bar, souvenir glass, live music and donation to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Must be 21 or older to attend, Rain-or-shine-or-wind event.