Posted on Aug 26, 2017

The Shine calendar, week of Aug. 24, 2107

Aug. 10 through October

Paint-by-number art by Quincy’s Irwin Meyer on display at the Quincy branch of the North Central Regional Library during business hours. visit www.ncrl.org to learn more.

August 29

Wenatchee Wine and Food Festival, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center. Over 30 wineries will be pouring some 100+ award-winning wines, plus you can sample craft beers, ciders and spirits, as well as foods of all kinds. A number of Quincy-area wineries will be participating including Beaumont Cellars, Cave B Estate Winery, Jones of Washington, Errant Cellars, Chris Daniel Winery and others. Tickets at www.wenatcheewineandfood.com

August to Sept. 9

It’s a Disaster! Exhibit displaying all the natural and manmade catastrophies that have befallen the Quincy Valley and its surrounding areas, at the Quincy Valley Museum Fridays and Saturdays 12:30-4:30 p.m. 415 F St. SW.

Sept. 2

Farmers Market at Lauzier Park in Quincy. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through September, every first and third Saturday of the month. Crafts, fruits, veggies, services, performers, games and food available for the whole family.

Sept. 9

Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day

A full day of family activities celebrating the connection between the field and the dining-room table. Parades, presentations, videos, helicopter tours, music, balloon rides, competitions, and a fireworks show make for a busy, colorful day in Quincy. To learn more check out our FCAD preview in the upcoming weeks.

Sept. 15

M-Pact, a renowned a-capella jazz ensemble, will perform at Wenatchee’s Numerica Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $21-$31. To learn more, visit m-pact.com or go to www.numericapac.org/event/m-pact

Dinner Before Dawn, a play written by Theresa Freeman and Andrew Covarrubias, and directed by the latter, opens at Soap Lake’s Masquers Theater. Shows are scheduled for Sept. 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30, with Sunday matinees Sept. 17, 24 and Oct. 1. Tickets range from $10-$14. To learn more about this play, visit www.masquers.com. For reservations call 509-246-2611

To see your event listed on our calendar, send the information (who, what, when, where, how much, for how long) to qvprsports@gmail.com. or call 509-787-4511.