Posted on Aug 31, 2017

The Shine calendar, week of Aug. 31, 2017

Aug. 10 through October

Paint-by-number art by Quincy’s Irwin Meyer on display at the Quincy branch of the North Central Regional Library during business hours. visit www.ncrl.org to learn more.

August to Sept. 9

It’s a Disaster! Exhibit displaying all the natural and manmade catastrophies that have befallen the Quincy Valley and its surrounding areas, at the Quincy Valley Museum Fridays and Saturdays 12:30-4:30 p.m. 415 F St. SW.

Sept. 2

Farmers Market at Lauzier Park in Quincy. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through September, every first and third Saturday of the month. Crafts, fruits, veggies, services, performers, games and food available for the whole family.

Sept. 9

Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day

A full day of family activities celebrating the connection between the field and the dining-room table. Parade, car show, presentations, videos, helicopter tours, music, balloon rides, competitions, and a fireworks show make for a busy, colorful day in Quincy. See the Post-Register’s FCAD section Sept. 7 or check out www.quincyfarmerconsumer.com for more.

Sept. 10

Chef’s Challenge at White Heron Winery. $25 all-you-can-eat. 2 p.m. start time. A chef creates different dishes using local products. Event serves as a wrap-up for Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day festivities.

Sept. 15

M-Pact, a renowned a-capella jazz ensemble, will perform at Wenatchee’s Numerica Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $21-$31. To learn more, visit m-pact.com or go to www.numericapac.org/event/m-pact.

Saturday Night Live star Darrell Hammond will perform at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. For more information, visit www.towntoyotacenter.com.

Dinner Before Dawn, a play written by Theresa Freeman and Andrew Covarrubias, and directed by the latter, opens at Soap Lake’s Masquers Theater. Shows are scheduled for Sept. 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30, with Sunday matinees Sept. 17, 24 and Oct. 1. Tickets range from $10-$14. To learn more about this play, visit www.masquers.com. For reservations call 509-246-2611.