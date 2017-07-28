Posted on Jul 28, 2017 in Community

The Shine calendar, week of July 20, 2017

July 29

Community Encanto Sunset Concierto, at Othello’s Lions Park, 815 E. Pine St., 5:30-9:30 p.m., Featuring Encanto, a highly acclaimed production that supports scholarships for children of farmworkers. Show will combine Othello native Jose Iniguez’ operatic talent and mariachi bolero. Doors and booths open at 5:30 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m. To learn more, call 206-384-0983 or contact promotions@joseiniguez.com. Tickets are $25 for adults. Children enter free. Bring chairs and blankets.

Market Day: Vendor sidewalk sales, merchants with antiques, produce, crafts, fundraising groups and flea-market items, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Quincy. For more information or for vendor registration, contact qvcc@quincyvalley.org or qvprsunshine@gmail.com.

July 30-Aug. 5

Young filmmakers camp at Icicle Center For the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Day campers, $550, overnight campers, $950. Day camp fee includes tuition and lunch. Overnight camp fee includes tuition, housing, all meals, t-shirt and activities. In one week, students ages 12-18 will complete their own documentary, using GoPros, drones, boom mics and lights. By the end of the week, camp will conclude with a family screening, complete with popcorn.

July 31

Where’s Waldo Party at A Book For All Seasons, 701 U.S. Highway 2, in Leavenworth, 2-3 p.m. Free.

Aug. 15-19

Grant County Fair, at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake. Carnival, vendors, performers, animals, festivities. Weekly admission passes and daily tickets available. View full schedule at www.gcfairgrounds.com.

Aug. 17

Blues and Brews 6 p.m. Music by the Bucket List Blues Band, food by Mike’s Meats and Seafood, and beer from Badger Mountain Brewery. Hosted by Numerica, 477 Grant Road, East Wenatchee.

If you want to see your event listed on the calendar, please send us the information (who, what, when, where, how much, for how long) to qvprsports@gmail.com