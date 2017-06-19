Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News

Cave B to host Yakima Symphony in new venue

Part 1 of 3

The folks who built the Gorge Amphitheatre are back for more.

More music, more theater, more diversity in the shows they can offer, you name it.

Vince and Carol Bryan, who began the now world-famous venue in George in the 1980s, have opened a new, smaller and more intimate stage within Cave B Estate Winery, the Cave B Summer Music Theater.

The first three shows on the new stage will belong to the Yakima Symphony, which will perform once a month this summer, starting June 25.

The name of the venue is no coincidence, says Vince, who wants to offer not just music but also theater productions at the new stage.

The new venue is an impressive construction that required 80 cubic yards of concrete, and which measures 62 feet by 48 feet.

Despite the size, the hope for this new venue is that it becomes a much cozier spot to enjoy a show than the giant the Gorge Amphitheater has become.

“We always felt that it was important in the arts to be able to have exposure for the community to a full diversity of the musical spectrum,” Vince said. As the Gorge became larger, it became in some ways too large for acts such as the Yakima Symphony, “or lots of different kinds of things that don’t have big audiences,” Carol said.

Bookings like the Yakima Symphony seek to bring to the people in an informal setting acts that otherwise they perhaps might not get to see.

“It’s to everyone’s advantage to be at least exposed to these great works,” Vince said.

The response from the community has been great, in particular when seeking sponsors for the shows, Vince said, with many businesses wanting to share tickets with QHS music students and parents.

“We have been amazed by how many people have in their family a musician,” Vince said, “or who know someone who is in the arts.”

Providing a venue where they can take center stage will have a powerful impact on them, Vince predicted.

He also predicted, since there have been no shows yet, that the audience will be treated to a show of great acoustics and sound.

People like the conductor of the Denver Philharmonic have been involved in picking out the site. Lawrence Golan is also the Yakima Symphony’s musical director.

“We are pretty convinced that it will be remarkably special,” Vince said, noting that in no way will the new summer theater seek to compete with its larger neighbor.

“The Gorge is wonderful and we love the Gorge,” said Vince, while Carol added that the area, thanks to the Gorge, already has a reputation for being a good place to perform.

“This,” she said, referring to the new venue, “is just an expansion of that.”

The dates at the new venue will not conflict with the Gorge. The first three concerts at the Summer Music Theater are all on Sunday.

It is not necessary, Carol and Vince insisted, to be knowledgeable in classical music to enjoy these shows.

“You don’t know if you’ll like asparagus unless you eat it,” she said with a chuckle. “You don’t know if you’ll like symphonic music until you experience what it can be, either.”

Concerts like these will enrich the community, Vince said.

“If everything else is being advanced, we should be simultaneously advancing the arts, too,” he said.

The first concert, set for June 25, will feature music by Ludwig Van Beethoven, in a performance titled “Cave B for Beethoven.”

The second concert set for July 23 will feature music by Verdi, Mascagni and Tchaikovsky in a performance titled “The Force of Destiny.”

The third performance will feature music by Mozart and Mendelssohn, in a concert titled “Pure Genius.”

Golan laid out the entire program for the three concerts, Vince said.

Tickets are $25 for adults, and $10 for children.

A three-day pass is available for $70. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets go to the Yakima Symphony’s website, www.ysomusic.org, click on ‘Concerts and Events’ then click on “Summer Sunday Symphonies with the Yakima Symphony Orchestra,” and then pick the show or shows you want to see.

You may also buy tickets by calling 509-248-1414.

To learn more about the facility, what shoes to wear to shows, what food is available during shows, please visit www.cavebevents.com.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com