Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Community

SHINE: Column: Nothing to say but ‘Tereguaheporaite, Doc’

There I was chatting with the next principal at Quincy High School, Dr. Debbie Belew-Nyquist, when my jaw hit the figurative floor.

It turns out the next field boss at QHS has strong ties to Paraguay, just two doors up from my old country, Chile. This was great news.

Paraguay, one of the two landlocked nations in South America (Bolivia is the other) has a culture and a history that is as rich as any you will find in Latin America. For starters, Spanish shares co-official language status with a native tongue, Guaraní, (Gwah-run-EE) the language of Paraguay’s native tribe.

Such is the pride Paraguayans feel for their heritage that their national currency is called the Guaraní. Paraguayans in general are referred to as Guaraní outside of their homeland, the same way people from the U.K are called Brits or Britons.

On the soccer pitch, Paraguayans are known to use their Guaraní skills to share instructions or encouragement, all the while leaving the other team in the dark. Which, when you look at Guaraní’s intricate, beautiful words, doesn’t seem that hard to do. For instance, the word “ball” is pronounced “manga” or “vakapipopo.”

I don’t know about you, but I would pay some good dough to hear whoever’s umpiring at Quincy baseball games next season shout “Play vakapipopo!”

And it shouldn’t stop there. Let’s Guaranize more of our daily interactions at QHS. No more ‘good morning,’ now it’s Mba Eichapa ne ko e. (Bah-a-shuh-PAH Nay-coh-EH.) No more school, but Mbo e hao (Boh-ay-hah-OH) and no more teacher but Mbo e hara. (Boh-ay-HAR-uh)

And when it comes to letting the new principal know she’s welcome, this article’s headline says it all. Tereguaheporaite (Terr-ay-gwa-HEY poor-eye-TAY) is how the Guarani say ‘welcome.’

Having a Paraguayan influence in our QHS classrooms could revolutionize how we teach and learn American history, too. No more talking about Lincoln or Reagan or FDR. From now on, the most important commander-in-chief is Rutherford B. Hayes.

Paraguayans, as it turns out, love Rutherford B. Hayes, president of the United States for four years between 1877 and 1881. One of the things ol’ RBH did during his time as El Presidente was to serve as referee of a border conflict between Paraguay and the Triple Alliance of Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina.

Hayes’ decision, which some say he never even made in the first place, just signed what his secretary of state handed him, sided with the Paraguayans, and the folks over there have been naming stuff after him ever since.

One of the soccer teams in Paraguay is called Club Presidente Hayes. One of the states, which in Paraguay are called ‘Departments,’ is called the Departamento Presidente Hayes, whose capital city is called, naturally, Villa Hayes. Villa Hayes even has a bust of Hayes outside a school.

It’s been said that Paraguayan TV shows have offered trips to Fremont, Ohio as prizes, for people to visit the Hayes Presidential Library. I’d be willing to bet good dough that there are people in Ballville, Ohio (motto: Don’t call us Vakapipopo-ville), six minutes away, who don’t go there, but for Paraguayans it’s a treat.

Then again, if the president of a country gave my people 60 percent of our territory back, the way Hayes did for Paraguay, he would be way popular there, too. Might have his own holiday and museum, the way Hayes does.

The coolest thing I learned about Paraguay is how it has introduced its native language into American culture. Certain words in American English have Guaraní roots. Like piranha, ipecac, jaguar or cougar.

Yes, cougar is a word of Guaraní roots, and no, it’s not how the natives in Paraguay say “not as good as the Huskies” To say that, you have to say “araka eve.” (Arah-kah-EH-vay)

That’s the Guaraní word for “never.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com