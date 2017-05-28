Posted on May 28, 2017 in Community

Fathers Day fireworks likely in George

Two and up to three days of fireworks might be coming to George on Father’s Day weekend.

The Northwest Pyrotechnics Association was still ironing out the details, but if things go as expected, George residents will see the sky light up Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17.

“I haven’t heard back from the landlord yet,” the NPA’s Kent Bacon said, “but they have always been very good in the past and always let us use it, so assuming we get that straightened out, we will be doing a fireworks show.”

This would be about the third year the NPA puts on the fireworks show in George, which in reality is more of a rehearsal than a show.

“For some of the people that are trying to choreograph shows for the Fourth of July, we use the Father’s Day shoot to practice and coordinate how we want to set up the Fourth of July show for each individual member,” said Bacon, a Quincy resident and a member of the tourism association who is also an NPA member.

The show is scheduled for Friday evening, on and off all day Saturday and one hour after sunset Saturday night. And during cleanup day, if something didn’t go off during the first two days, the club will fire that one up as well, either Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Bacon addressed the concerns of pet owners and others who might not be thrilled with the idea of three days of fireworks. Veterinarians may have tranquilizers for dogs, he said, and earplugs are available at stores, he said.

“The feedback we have gotten is, more people enjoy it than don’t,” he said of the shoots. “The real loud booms, we try to do those earlier in the evening, so it’s not so late and people are trying to go to sleep.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com