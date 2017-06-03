Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Community

The Shine: Finally for Quincy a farmers market we can call our own opens June 3

Like every good pilot, it’s up in the air.

“We are calling this our pilot year,” said Chelsea Putnam, co-president of the Quincy Farmers Market, which opens what she called “our pilot year” this Saturday at 9 a.m.

“Typically what you see in a farmers market is, like in Ephrata for example, which is June to November, a lot of it depends on the farmers and what kind of produce is available. This year, it was our goal to do June through September,” she said.

Next year, the duration of the schedule is up for discussion, Putnam said, and so is the number of days the market will open.

Nevertheless, Putnam cannot hide her excitement that the big day is around the corner.

What would make this first season of the farmers market a success would be having anywhere between 17 and 20 vendors per market, Putnam said.

“If we could have a good, consistent flow of people throughout the hours of the market, we would consider that a success,” she said.

Quincy has not had a farmers market, and when the idea first came up, “everybody responded with excitement,” Putnam said.

“The closest thing we have had is one-day events like FCAD, which is extremely successful but only one day,” she said. “So we thought we would bring an event that would be multiple days.”

Markets will run until 2 p.m. Vendor fees are $25 per day. If a vendor is willing to commit to all eight markets, he or she gets a $5 dollar discount off that price, Putnam said.

The organizing committee is discussing whether to reimburse a percentage of the fee to those vendors who commit to all eight dates and who show up for all eight, Putnam said.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com