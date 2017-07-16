Posted on Jul 16, 2017 in News

New beach, campground open at Crescent Bar

Sometimes a toilet is just a toilet. Sometimes it’s a cause for rejoicing and celebration.

Crescent Bar has a new campground since late June and one of the things that has tourists, residents and resort contractors happiest is that the new digs have more and better toilets than before.

“It’s literally my favorite part,” said Susan Lybbert, who contracts with the Grant County Public Utility District to manage the Crescent Bar recreation area. “They have flushing toilets at the day-use beaches.”

The campground used to have one bathroom, and the marina had portable toilets. Now the campground, the day-use areas and the marina have new facilities.

Of course, the renovation goes far beyond adding potties. There’s a renovated marina, a modern campground, a walking trail, three pocket beaches, a swim area protected from boats, a renovated day-use park and paved parking and landscaping.

Work continues on the renovation projects on and near the island, even as the busy summer season enters its first full month.

“People are happy about the changes,” Lybbert said. “So we get a lot of positive feedback on that. Parking has been a little bit tricky, so we hear about that, too. Across the board, they are really liking the facility and they understand that it takes time to build things.”

With more parking spots available, more people from nearby areas like Quincy and Wenatchee are paying Crescent Bar a visit, Lybbert said.

“Historically, it has been Seattle tourism,” she said, “Which brings money, and we like it. But we also like that we can now access it.”

Lori DiMartino, who lives in Crescent Bar year-round, said she likes all the changes to her neighborhood.

“It’s an improvement,” she said, rating it a 9 on a scale of 1 to 10 in terms of need.

Visiting from Friday Harbor, Cindy Radden said the new layout of the campground gives visitors more space, which adds up to a more “mellow” feel to the area.

“It used to be like Spring Break when you would come on a holiday,” she said. “Things are more spread out so you’re not camping on top of each other.”

Kylie Radden, Cindy’s daughter, said she likes the changes, but part of her misses the way things used to be. The beach used to be sandier and she used to pull her boat out right on the beach, she said.

Still, her family will keep coming. As with Lybbert, there’s that one big plus to the new facilities.

“The bathrooms are really nice,” Kylie said.

Chuck Allen, public information officer at Grant PUD, said the renovation was part of the PUD’s license to operate dams.

“There’s a number of requirements that we have with the license, and one is we have to facilitate public recreation on the shorelines of both Wanapum Dam and Priest Rapids Dam reservoirs,” he said. “It’s an obligation we take seriously.”

That obligation includes more (you guessed it) toilets and more recreation amenities that are in compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990.

“We wanted to make sure we have recreational facilities that are comparable or enhanced from what was there before,” Allen said, later adding, “When you look at the overall (package) what we have done down there is going to provide the greatest benefit for the greatest amount of people.”

With the public resort area in a transition period, Allen said Grant PUD appreciates the patience of year-round residents.

“No doubt it’s been a distraction for them,” he said. “A lot of heavy trucks, a lot of heavy machinery.”

Eventually, the extensive construction will settle down.

“Once people see everything we put in there and they get a chance to enjoy them, they are going to appreciate it,” he said.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com