Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Community

The Shine: Now in its 18th year AppleSox a staple of Wenatchee summers

Using a mixture of warmth and hot bats, the AppleSox want to help you stay cool this summer.

The summer collegiate baseball team, now in its 18th season, adheres to a particular philosophy when attracting crowds to its stadium on Fifth Avenue in Wenatchee. To wit, Wenatchee has plenty of things to do while the sun reigns high in the sky, not so much when the temperature drops.

So, the team, says co-owner Jim Corcoran, has focused its attention on being the thing to do for locals and tourists in the evening.

“What we try to do with the AppleSox is provide a fun, safe, family environment where a family that’s vacationing in our region can come out to a ballgame in the evening, be outside in the fresh air and watch a great game of baseball, with lots of activities for kids and families. You can even have dinner right there at the park.”

Leavenworth’s Alley Cafe tends the concession stand, offering a list of goodies that’s broader than your regular ballpark fare, with items like taco salads and barbecue chicken, microbrews and local hard cider. The longer menu lends itself to some quirky promotions, like Spaghetti Sunday or Taco Tuesday.

The team opens its season on the road this year, with the home opener taking place on June 8 at 7:05 p.m.

The start time is no coincidence allowing the weather to cool down for both fans and players. With pine trees shielding the park, shadows keep the temperature at bay within 20 minutes of first pitch, Corcoran said.

Tickets are $6 for children and $7 for adults.

“That’s half of what you’ll spend in other places in town for an evening out,” Corcoran said.

The players are available for autographs after the game.

“They are striving to get as far as they can in this game,” Corcoran said, “So they got goals and work hard, but they are also college-age kids spending their summers in Wenatchee. You can get autographs after every game. At this level, you can invite ‘em out to dinner. Egos are not an issue.”

The schedule is full of promising evenings, like a food drive for the Salvation Army June 9, cider tasting night June 17, Cashmere night June 18, a Moses Lake night July 7, WSU Cougars Night July 12, Hawaiian Night July 18, Mascot Night July 24, and a fireworks show July 1.

Foster Family Night is July 29 and the Mariner Moose will show up Aug.1

Lastly, on Aug. 3, the team will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the old Wenatchee Chiefs, with players wearing a tribute jersey during their game against Corvallis.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com