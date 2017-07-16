Posted on Jul 16, 2017 in News

Wenatchee River still luring rafters to try its rapids

No matter if the water is a 1 or a 6, all you need to be is 8.

Long thought by some to be the arena of daredevils, rafting is in fact a sport for everyone willing to get a little, or a lot wet, says DJ Tuttle, a rafting guide with Cashmere’s Action Rafting Company.

Tuttle, a rafting guide for more than 20 years, says while there is a degree of danger in his sport, it is safer to go rafting than to drive on the highway.

You don’t even need to know how to swim, Tuttle says, as everyone on the raft is required to wear a personal flotation device, also known as a PFC, and everyone gets taught the “Nose-and-toes-to-the-sky” position.

“Just float on your back, and if you’re wearing a PFC, it floats you pretty high,” he said.

Of course, all these rules apply to those wanting to go rafting with a rafting company. Rafting on your own requires training in order to do it safely.

“You should have taken some classes to do it on your own,” he said, “or you should go with a commercial rafting company.”

Trips vary in length depending on the level of the rapids. Rapids are internationally ranked from 1-6, with six being “un-runnable” or the most dangerous and one being the least dangerous.

It is recommended that rafters be at least 8 years old, said Tuttle, noting that different companies have different guidelines for age groups.

Trips down the Yakima River, near Cle Elum tend to be closer to Level 1, more scenic, while the Wenatchee and the Skykomish rivers tend to tip the scales a little further up. The higher the classification, the more dangerous it becomes.

“When the water is getting low like it is right now, it’s more like a 2,” on the Wenatchee, Tuttle added, which makes this the best time for first-time rafters to try the sport. A Level 3 trip is a good place to start, he said.

“We tell people to bring some bottled water, sunscreen and a smile,” he said.

There’s little time to take photos on a Level 3 trip, but if you do, make sure your camera is waterproof. Birds like geese, swallows, bald eagles and waxwings show up along the way. Sometimes a deer or a raccoon will turn up, but mostly, mammals are rare.

“I have seen a bear,” said Tuttle, emphasizing the word ‘a’, “But it doesn’t happen very often.”

The Wenatchee River is by far the most popular river in the state for whitewater rafting, and yet, most of the folks who live near its shores have never tried it, Tuttle said.

“The majority of the people we take rafting are from Seattle,” he said. Most locals either have never rafted down the Wenatchee or they inner-tube on it.

“It’s amazing to me that so many people live in the Wenatchee Valley area and don’t realize they have this really great whitewater trip basically in their back yard.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com. Check out next week’s Shine, as the QVPR’s Sebastian Moraga goes rafting for the first time in his life. For more information on ARC, call 1-800-697-7008.