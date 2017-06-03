Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Community

The Shine: Take my canary, please

My former boss, Jill FitzSimmons said it best.

“Somehow,” she posted on my Facebook feed. “The thought of you and a canary at a tennis tournament makes sense to me.”

Well, my friend, that makes one of us.

The canaries belong to a friend of mine, my 84-year-old art teacher, aptly named Artie, who has long loved birds, and who can no longer drive a car. So when her pet canary died a couple of years ago, we found a lady who sold them in Auburn and bought one from her.

The canary was a hit, singsongy and friendly, but alas, also short-lived. So the next time, Artie decided to get two canaries, a boy and a girl so they could start making their own canaries, and that way cut down on my trips west.

Trouble was, canaries aren’t like humans, of whom you can tell right away when they are born whether they get the pink bonnet or the blue bonnet. With canaries, it takes a while.

So we weren’t all that surprised when the boy and girl we thought we got ended up being girl and girl. We phoned Auburn and arranged an exchange, girl for boy.

Trouble was, the next soonest trip for the exchange was Memorial Day weekend, when I would be covering Rachel Faw and Natalie Thomsen in Seattle and Mashayla Schaapman and Bryn Heikes in Tacoma.

So that’s how I found myself taking pictures of tennis players with one hand and carrying a cage wrapped in a towel with the other hand, in the middle of the UW campus. And in the middle of the Mount Tahoma High School campus. And in the middle of Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner. And in the middle of a Kinko’s.

Every now and then, I would check on the bird to make sure I wasn’t carrying a sun-baked corpse. The critter proved amazingly tough, even on a warm Seattle afternoon or during a 2-hour drive.

People were awfully nice, too, checking on him while I took pictures inside the tennis court. I didn’t dare take Tweety (no, that’s not his name yet) inside and then have the Lady Jacks have to surrender a point because of a double chirp.

The exchange finally occurred Saturday afternoon, which still left me with a brand-new bird to take care of for the rest of the day. Two soccer broadcasts loomed ahead, so I did the only thing I could think of doing. I parked the bird right next to my chair, just a few inches away from the microphone.

My booth partner looked at me like I was crazy, especially when I started feeding the bird chunks of apple and a chunk fell too fast into the cage and almost brained the poor thing. But that look was nothing compared to the look a dude behind me gave me at halftime when I turned to him and asked him to hold my bird while I used the potty.

Yep.

Thankfully, the bird didn’t chirp at all during the broadcast. Perhaps it was still woozy from the apple chunk. Who knows.

Bird made it safe and sound around midnight that day, and I went home, thinking that although I may carry St. Francis of Asissi’s name between first and last, I got nothing on him. That dude was awesome.

Oh and by the way, don’t bother with coal-mine jokes. After two days carrying around those two dudes, I am sure I have heard them all.

And they are the pits, trust me.