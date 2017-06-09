Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Community

SHINE: ‘Weekend Comedy’ opening at Soap Lake’s Masquers

A play described as a funny look at commitment and marriage and the generation gap opens a week from Friday at the Masquers Theatre in Soap Lake.

Weekend Comedy, a play starring Patrick Rosman as Frank, Kathleen Stahl as his spouse Peggy, Chris Longstreet as yuppie-ish Tony and his real-life spouse Shaina as his live-in girlfriend Jill, tells the story of these two couples, one a couple of Generation X’ers and another a couple of yuppy-ish millenials, sharing a cabin for a weekend.

“Sparks fly,” said director Cheri Barbre. “Everybody’s got a little chip on their shoulder. You see the differences between the generations.”

Frank and Peggy have been together a long time, with all that that entails. Jill and Tony look at their roommates as perhaps their future selves.

“It’s just funny,” Barbre said. “It’s a modern look at today’s classes and generations.”

Barbre first purchased it thinking it might be a good play for herself and longtime Masquers performer Randy Brooks to star in.

“Got to reading it and we are too old,” she said. “Shucks!”

Instead, Barbre directs the play, with Andrew Covarrubias as assistant director.

The play has a few cuss words in it, Barbre said, “but nothing too bad.” She described it as PG-13.

The cast has only been rehearsing on stage for a week. The last play Masquers put on, “Steel Magnolias,” had several scenes at a hair salon, and water damaged the floor.

So while the new floor was installed, the cast rehearsed in the lobby of the Masquers Theatre..

“We will be ready,” Barbre said.

Chris Longstreet said the role of Tony offered him a different point of view than what he was used to. A garbage truck driver by day, he’s not at all the yuppie Tony is, he said.

“Having that mindset that everyone agrees with you, that you’re always right, it’s a little foreign to me,” Longstreet said. “Adopting a different mindset for a few hours is kind of fun.”

Tickets are $14, and $10 for seniors and students. You can call the box office at 246-26-11, or go to www.masquers.com

Shows begin June 15 and run through three weekends until July 2. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. (Fridays and Saturdays) and 2 p.m. (Sundays.)

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com