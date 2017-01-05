Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in Sports

Short-handed Jacks lose to Prosser Mustangs

A thin Quincy squad fought hard early on before running out of gas in the third quarter en route to a 70-36 loss to the Prosser Mustangs Tuesday.

The Jacks played without injured Kevin Rios and one player out on vacation.

They had to fill their bench with JV ‘swing’ players, who can only play up to four quarters of basketball on game day. Since the JV squad also played Tuesday, the swing players could only play for part of the varsity game.

“We only had six full-time players tonight,” said head coach Wade Petersen, himself battling the bug while on the bench.

The result was a Quincy squad battling far more than the fellows in the red jerseys Tuesday evening. Nevertheless, they started strong early on in the first quarter. And even after Prosser took a 10-point lead in the second quarter, they were able to hold them there until halftime.

The third quarter, though, became a different story. Prosser had steadier legs than the tired Jacks and ran away with the game. By the start of the fourth quarter, Petersen had pulled all his starters.

“We have to get our kids to be able to play longer and better,” Petersen said. “We should be able by this point of the season to play 32 minutes at a high level, and we are not there yet.”

The team showed it can hang with teams like Prosser, but those moments need to last longer, he said.

“The game is 32 minutes; if you only play 16 of it, you’re going to lose,” Petersen said.

Prosser put out a lineup of tall players on the court, led by 6-foot-9 Scott Blakney, who dunked one time during the game, to give Prosser a 13-2 lead. The dunk came at a cost, as he landed wrong on his foot, and had to sit for a few minutes.

With 10 seconds to go in the first quarter, the Mustang lead had shrunk to 19-11.

Prosser pushed back early in the second quarter with a 6-0 run that left matters 25-11. Quincy responded with a 9-4 run to bring the Prosser lead back down to nine. The teams went into the break with the score 32-20 in favor of Prosser.

The third quarter, though, belonged entirely to Prosser. By the time halftime came, the Mustangs had outscored Quincy by 18 points to take a 30-point lead.

Petersen said the Jacks did an OK job taking care of the Mustangs’ tall players. Not so in breaking the Prosser press.

“That’s where the game was lost tonight, we couldn’t beat the press,” he said. “It’s hard for us to get the ball upcourt and get scoring opportunities, we turned it over so much.”

Next up, the short-handed Jacks play Grandview tonight at 7 p.m. Rios will be out for another two weeks, and his vacationing teammate will return when school does.

“No excuse, still,” Petersen said. “Every guy at this point of the season should be in good enough shape to play a full game of basketball. Maybe in the beginning of the year you may not be in great shape, but now, we have been practicing for 30 days. You should be ready to go.”

Thursday, the non-varsity games will also be played at the high school, as the junior high will be unavailable with preparations for the Dec. 30 funeral of the Guerrero brothers.

After Grandview, Quincy goes to Wapato Friday and Toppenish Tuesday. Ephrata visits Jan. 6. Tip-off is 7:15 p.m.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com