Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports

Short-handed swim team almost wrecks WRAC

They swam short-handed again. They tried hard, again. And they fell just shy of the upset.

The Quincy Swim Team took 27 swimmers to Wenatchee’s City Pool and faced off against a 56-swimmer strong Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club (WRAC) team, dropping the meet by the heart-rending quality-score of 5.506 to 5.528.

The meet showed a big improvement for the Quincy swimmers, who tallied 25 first-place finishes, as opposed to 12 in their June 23 meet against Leavenworth.

In the 13- to 14-year-old category, Timothy Bensch finished first in the 100-meter individual medley with 1 minute, 34.84 seconds, and first in the 50m butterfly with 45.77 seconds. He also finished third in the 50m breaststroke with 46.70 seconds.

Among 15- to 18-year-olds, Taggart Hodges finished first in the 50m backstroke with 35.76 seconds, and first in the 50m freestyle with 24.45 seconds. He finished second in the 100m individual medley with 1:17.72 minutes.

Cody Westra finished first among 11- and 12-year-olds in the 100m individual medley with 59.27 seconds, and first in the 50m freestyle with 38.12 seconds. He finished second in the 50m breaststroke with 48.24 seconds.

Hannah Bensch finished first in the 50m breaststroke among 15- to 18-year-olds with 45.79 seconds. She also finished second in the 50m freestyle with 40.46 seconds and second in the 100m freestyle with 1:36.42 minutes.

Daniel Frerks finished third in the 50m breaststroke among 9- to 10-year-olds with 1:15.71 minutes and first in the 50m butterfly with 1:40.45 minutes.

Patrick Frerks finished first among 13- to 14-year-olds in the 50m breaststroke with 44.75 seconds. He finished second in both the 50m and the 100m freestyle, with times of 37.57 seconds and 1:30.14 minutes respectively.

Bridgette Hodges finished first among 13- to 14-year-olds in the 50m butterfly with 39.08 seconds and second in the 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle, with times of 39.87 seconds and 33.31 seconds respectively.

Reese Nieuwenhuis finished first among 11 and 12 year-olds in the 50m backstroke with 43.31 seconds, and third in the 50m breaststroke and the 100m individual medley.

Gates Petersen finished first in the 50m breaststroke among 15-to-18-year-olds with 43.31 seconds, and third in the 50m breaststroke with 44.46 seconds and the 100m individual medley with 1:31.67 minutes.

Jared Lee finished first in the 50m backstroke for 11- and 12-year-olds with a time of 59.96 seconds.

In the 9-to-10-year-olds category, Chloe Medina finished first in the 100m individual medley with a time of 2:07.47 minutes.

In the 11-to-12-year-olds category, Lucien Roseburg finished first in the 100m freestyle with a time of 1:44.64 minutes.

Reid Thomsen finished first in the 13-to-14-year-olds 50m freestyle race with a time of 34.20 seconds. And in the 8-and-under category, Gabriel Watley finished first in the 50m freestyle with 57.37 seconds and the 25m backstroke with 27.55 seconds.

Brendan VanDiest finished second in the 50m breaststroke among 15-to-18-year-olds with 37.87 seconds, and second in the 50m freestyle with 26.92 seconds. He also finished third in the 50m butterfly with 33.42.

JT Toevs finished second among 11-and-12-year-olds in the 500m freestyle with 2:06.17 minutes. Efrem Roseburg finished third among 15-to-18-year-olds in the 50m breaststroke with 44.69 and the 100m freestyle with 1:26.62 minutes. Lev Roseburg finished second in the 50m freestyle among 8-year-olds and younger, with a time of 1:42.43 minutes. Yevnika Roseburg finished third in the 100m freestyle among 9-to-10-year-olds with a time of 2:32.77 minutes.

In the relays, Randy Hodges, VanDiest, Taggart Hodges and Petersen finished first in the 100m medleys for 15-to-18-year-olds, with a time or 2:07.75 minutes.

In the 100m free relay for 13-to-14-year-olds, Thomsen, Timothy Bensch, Warren Lybbert and Patrick Frerks finished first with a time of 2:300.42 minutes

In the 200m free relay for 15-to-18-year-olds, Maggie Evers, Miyah Lee, Hannah Bensch and Bridgette Hodges finished first with a time of 2:38.64. In the 100m medley relay, Evers, Bensch, Hodges and Lee finished first with 2:45.99 minutes.

In the same age group’s 200m free relay for boys, Randy and Taggart Hodges, VanDiest and Petersen finished first with a time of 1:53.66 minutes.

In the 100m medley relay for 13-to-14-year-olds, Warren Lybbert, Patrick Frerks, Reid Thomsen and Timothy Bensch finished second with 3:19.84 minutes. In the 11-to-12-year-olds’ 100m free relays, the foursome of Lucien Roseburg, Gabriel Watley, Daniel Freks and JT Toevs finished second with 1:38.78 minutes.

Among 15-to-18-year-olds, Efrem Roseburg, Cody Westra, Jared Lee and Gregory Berndt finished second in the 200m free relay with 2:45.54 minutes.

Julianna Lambert, Alicia Pineda, Chloe Medina and Reese Nieuwenhuis finished third among 11-and-12-year-olds with a time of 1:56.80.

Randy Hodges finished third in the 100m individual medley among 15-to-18-year-olds with 1:18.20 minutes, second in the 50m butterfly with 30.74 and second in the 50m backstroke with 36.61.

Julianna Lambert finished second in the 8-and-under category in the 50m freestyle with 1:08.15 minutes, and second in the 25m backstroke with 27.92 seconds.

Miyah Lee finished third in the 13-to-14-year-olds category in the 50m breaststroke with 52.54 seconds and the 50m freestyle with 39.80 seconds.

Warren Lybbert finished third in the 50m backstroke among 13-to-14-year-olds with 1:00.30 minutes.

Gregory Berndt finished third in the 50m backstroke among 15-to-18-year-olds with 43.07 seconds. Benat Escure finished third among 8-year-olds and under in the 25m backstroke with 45.47 seconds.