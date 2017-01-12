Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 12, 2017 in News

Sidebar: About that snow…

Dave Reynolds, city of Quincy maintenance supervisor, is in charge of plowing city streets and said it is a good idea for residents to move their cars to a driveway or parking lot when they expect a plowing day.

“We really appreciate the folks when they can get their vehicles off the street,” Reynolds said. “It speeds the whole process along. Then they are not so frustrated with us if they don’t have to shovel their car out.”

He also said it is against the municipal code to throw snow back out into the street after it’s been plowed.

Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com