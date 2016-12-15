Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Dec 15, 2016 in News

Sidebar: Catching up with animal shelter former manager Rachel Lewis

It was during Rachel Lewis’ 4.5 years as manager of the Quincy Animal Shelter that the city of Quincy built a new facility for the shelter. Lewis oversaw growth in the number of animal adoptions. In 2015, the shelter placed 840 animals into homes, nearly twice the number of animals placed into homes in 2014.

Lewis left in November for a job opportunity in Arizona.

The Post-Register reached Lewis in Tucson, Ariz., and asked her about her time in Quincy.

What was your favorite experience in Quincy?

I really enjoyed getting to know the people in Quincy. The community support was amazing, and we would never have done all the adoptions without the community support.

What can you say about your decision to leave, and what are your plans?

The decision to leave was a tough one, but an animal health distribution company found me and made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.

I am now in Tucson, Ariz., but I will always call Central Washington my home.

I can’t wait to follow the progress of the shelter on Facebook and come back to visit sometime! Thank you to the city and Quincy community for an amazing time!

David Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com