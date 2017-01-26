Sidebar: Five more gun bills

Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 26, 2017 in News

Other bills introduced regarding firearms and gun controls include three by Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane.

The first, HB 1004, relates to firearms during a state of emergency. It removes the governor’s authority to prohibit the possession of firearms during a state of emergency. Currently the governor can take away gun rights if he or she proclaims a state of emergency. The bill also prevents any restrictions from being imposed on the storage or sale of guns. No hearing had been set for the bill by Jan. 19 in the House Judiciary Committee.

His second, HB 1015, focuses on the carrying of concealed pistols. That bill would require a public stadium authority to allow a person with a concealed pistol license to carry a weapon into the facility. This bill also was assigned to the House Judiciary Committee and awaited a hearing date.

Shea’s third proposal, HB 1381, addresses reciprocity for concealed pistol licenses from outside Washington state, expanding license reciprocity to every state and to persons over the age of 18. Currently, Washington state limits reciprocal consideration if the licensing state does not issue the license to persons under 21. The bill was assigned to the House Judiciary Committee; no hearing date had been set.

Rep. Dick Muri, R-Steilacoom, is sponsoring HB 1174, which proposes a firearm safety and hunter education class for high schools that satisfies a hunting license requirement. The bill would authorize a school district to adopt the program as an elective half-credit course. This bill was scheduled for a hearing before the House Education Committee on Jan. 26.

Rep. David Taylor, R-Moxee, with HB 1100, would require the Department of Licensing, approximately 90 days before a concealed pistol license expires, to mail a renewal notice to the licensee. The department already provides email and mail reminders of upcoming expiration dates for drivers’ licenses. The House Judiciary Committee was to consider the bill for passage Jan. 26.