Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 13, 2017 in Sports

Sidebar: Jacks keep busy at Kodiaks’ tournament

In the bears’ den, the Jacks showed no fear last weekend.

In Leavenworth, site of the Cascade Kodiaks’ Bavarian Wrestling tournament, the Jacks made a good impression, finishing near the top in a handful of categories.

At 145 lbs. Devon Salcedo finished first, with three wins and no losses.

At 220 lbs. Ruben Vargas finished first with four wins, all pins, no losses and no match going into the third round.

At 106 lbs., Jose Buenrostro finished second, winning two matches and losing one.

At 113 lbs., Daniel Cruz finished third, losing one match and winning three.

At 120 lbs., Jesus Buenrostro finished third, winning four matches and losing one.

At 126 lbs. Raul Barajas finished with a 2-1 record, good enough for second place.

At 132, Mario Mercado finished third, with four wins and a loss.

At 138, Nate Ramirez posted the same win-loss record, also finishing third.

At 152 lbs., Geo Garcia finished third, with three wins and a loss.

A 3-2 record gave Eliseo Valdovinos fourth place at 160 lbs.

At the same weight class, Tanner Wallace finished second, with three wins and a loss.

At 170 lbs., Hunter Harrington finished fourth with one win and two losses.

At 182 lbs. Jerry Hodges finished third with two wins and a loss.

In addition to the top-four placers, a group of Quincy wrestlers came back from the Bavarian Village with at least one win on their ledger.

Rey Rubio, Adan Ramirez, Rigo Hernandez, Victor Tafoya, Chrystian Rodriguez, Ricardo Garcia, Brian Guadarrama and Miguel Ramirez earned wins for the Jacks.

Wrestlers from Cascade High School, Eastmont High School, Cle Elum-Roslyn, and Chelan High School participated in the tournament.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com