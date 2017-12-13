Posted on Dec 13, 2017

Siebert sworn in at Quincy City Council meeting

It was standing room only in the conference room at the Quincy police station, as friends, family and co-workers showed up for the swearing in of Quincy’s new chief of police, Kieth Siebert.

Siebert was dressed in uniform for the occasion, held near the start of the regular meeting of the City Council on Tuesday night.

But first, the newly elected Luke Garrison had his turn to raise his right hand and repeat his oath of office. Garrison won election in November to the council member No. 2 position, but he is not new to the council. He was selected in May to finish out the term of Adam Roduner, who moved outside the city. Garrison ran for election, facing another candidate, Joel Martin, on the ballot. The vote total certified by Grant County had Garrison with 65 percent and Martin with 35 percent.

Siebert took the oath of office and received a standing ovation from the audience as well as from the council members. Siebert has lived in the Quincy area for many years and comes to the city’s police department from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, where he was a lieutenant.

“I am very excited … I can’t wait for tomorrow to start,” Siebert said.

He then administered the oath of office to the interim chief of police, Bill Larson, making Larson deputy chief for the month of December, which is the extent of his contract with the city. Mayor Hemberry and the council planned the month of overlap so that Larson would have a month to start off the new, permanent chief well.

Larson had a bit more to say than Siebert, thanking the city for the opportunity here, and giving his assessment that Siebert is the right person for the job. Larson said he had a desire and goal to be able to pass the baton to the right person, “and I am tickled to death that he takes the reins.”

The council meeting included a public hearing for the preliminary 2018 city budget, and there were no comments from the public on it.

The council also discussed the idea of changing the name of the road in front of the new high school site to Jackrabbit Way. There were comments from council members and department heads, and the two student representatives on the council also gave their thoughts on the name. The proposal will be discussed again at another council meeting.

The position of police clerk is going to be vacated soon, it was announced, and the council approved a motion to hire a replacement. Jody Siebert, wife of the new chief of police, will resign from the po-lice clerk job on March 31, 2018.

The council also approved a contract for fencing around the recycling yard for $28,500, plus taxes. This project had come before the council at an earlier meeting but with a higher price tag – more than $47,000 – but the council had questions and the motion was withdrawn.

In another matter recently before the council, the city council approved a letter of intent to negotiate the transfer of the city’s industrial wastewater treatment facility to the Port of Quincy.

The city has agreed to talk to the port about the system, and the port is seriously studying the potential transfer. There are several third-party agencies that would be involved in an approval process for such a move, and the Port of Quincy Commissioner Curt Morris said the port needs the letter of intent in order to engage in discussions with those agencies. On Nov. 22, after some explanation by attorney Allan Galbraith emphasizing that the letter of intent is not a transfer, the council voted unanimously to authorize the mayor to sign the letter.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com