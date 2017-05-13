Posted on May 13, 2017 in News

Six hurt in accident near Quincy

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident west of Quincy at about 5 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, a 1998 Toyota Sienna was eastbound on Road 8 NW when it collided with a 2003 Dodge pickup.

The driver of the Toyota minivan, Gabriela Haro, 27, of Quincy, was seriously injured and transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center. Four children, ranging in age from 3 to 10, in Haro’s vehicle were injured and taken to QVMC. One of them, a 7-year-old girl, was then flown to Spokane via LifeFlight, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Monday, May 8, none of the injured were at QVMC.

The driver of the Dodge pickup, Brandon Hooper, 31, of Quincy, declined treatment for his minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters from Grant County Fire District No. 3 used the Jaws of Life to help rescue some of the van’s passengers. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit is investigating. Deputies believe driver inattention on Haro’s part was the cause of the collision.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com