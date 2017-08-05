Posted on Aug 5, 2017 in News

Smoke in air prompts GCHD to distribute masks

As smoke lingers in Washington air, Grant County Health Department said Saturday, Aug. 5, that it had distributed its small supply of N95 filtering masks to city halls around the county for residents vulnerable to low air quality conditions. Many of the cities then moved the masks to local fire departments, GCHD said.

The health department recommends staying indoors, limiting time outside while the wildfire smoke is thick in the county and checking on neighbors. Residents who feel they must have an N95 mask may find them at hardware stores, GCHD said. Masks are intended for limited time outdoors. An N95 or P100 mask that is properly fitted and worn correctly may provide some protection against outdoor wildfire smoke, GCHD said, while a dust or surgical mask will not provide protection from the fine particles present in wildfire smoke.

On Friday afternoon, GCHD issued an advisory as air quality fell to between unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for all groups.

Among its recommendations, GCHD encouraged athletic coaches to check the visibility and the quality of air before hosting outdoor practices/activities and to seek opportunities to move practices/activities indoors. GCHD also recommended routinely checking on children, the elderly and friends and family who have breathing problems when outdoor air quality is unhealthy.

By Post-Register staff