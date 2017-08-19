Posted on Aug 19, 2017

Snoqualmie Falls: Not as far as you think

Nestled between the pretty rows of houses of Snoqualmie Ridge and the old-town flavor of Downtown Snoqualmie, lies a tourist attraction almost without parallel in Washington.

Snoqualmie Falls, two hours and 15 minutes away from Quincy, is the third-most visited tourist spot in Washington, behind Deception Pass, near Anacortes, and a certain mountain southeast of Seattle, featured on most license plates.

Elizabeth Dubreuil is the consulting cultural resource scientist for Puget Sound Energy, which administers and owns the park, its museums, and the hydroelectric plants at the falls.

Dubreuil says Snoqualmie Falls offers a snapshot both of the history of the region and of the potential of it.

The first time someone saw the potential of Snoqualmie Falls water as a way to collect hydroelectric energy was 1898, Dubreuil said. The underground power plant built there around that time was the world’s first of its kind, she said.

“That was the initial development of the site as a hydroelectric facility,” she said.

Since those early days, the facility has developed into a popular visitor spot as well

as a favorite of newlyweds, marriage proposals, and birthday trips.

In the early part of the 20th century, a highway was built along the northwest edge, which increased its popularity. Nowadays, more than 2 million people visit the falls each year, Dubreuil said.

“Through the years we have talked to the public and gotten their ideas of what the park should be like,” Dubreuil said.

The latest renovation occurred in 2010, with staircases, more orientation signage, more native plants, and a walkable trail connecting the lower and higher plateaus of the park.

When 2 million people visit you, certain issues will likely arise, Dubreuil said. PSE has had to encourage people to use elevated walkways instead of crossing the road and use parking lots instead of parking alongside the road.

Once known as a high car-prowl area, Snoqualmie Falls is safer these days, mostly because of awareness of the problem, Dubreuil said. Still, the responsibility to care for valuables still falls on the visitor’s shoulders, she said.

Some people still try to climb over fences to get closer, which is forbidden by law. The falls are considered sacred by members of the Snoqualmie Tribe, and PSE operates it under a federal license to preserve historical spots.

“One of the things we try to do is keep people from going down to the base of the falls, not only because it’s sacred but because it’s dangerous,” she said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com