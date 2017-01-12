Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 12, 2017 in News

Snow, wind close schools; most businesses carry on

Strong winds from the north on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning blew in dust and threw powdery snow over roads around Grant County, making for hazardous driving and prompting warnings from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office to stay off the roads if at all possible.

A message from the Sheriff’s Office at 11 a.m. Wednesday said conditions were improving and no one was hurt in the many reported instances of motorists stuck in snow drifts who were helped by GCSO.

Quincy School District closed its schools on Wednesday after also closing them on Monday. Up to that point, the district had two or three late starts this school year due to weather conditions. The school board also canceled its regular meeting on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, Quincy Chief of Police Bob Heimbach said that the department has seen only a couple more accidents in town than last year and that most drivers in town were handling the conditions pretty well.

The wind that raked the county Tuesday followed the heaviest snow in the Quincy Valley of the season on Sunday and Monday morning. By mid-Monday, many Quincy residents were out shoveling their driveways and sidewalks, and in some cases, their cars.

City employees were out early – 5 a.m. – on Monday morning to start plowing, said Dave Reynolds, city of Quincy maintenance supervisor. They worked into overtime and got about 95 percent of the streets plowed, Reynolds said.

There are places where there is no snow at all and places where there are 6 inches to 8 inches of snow, Reynolds said.

“Especially when we have these wind events, it doesn’t take very much snow to make a big mess,” he said on Monday. “So we decided to go out and attack this today and try and get some of that cleared off.”

On Monday, his department used all the equipment and staff it had for plowing city streets, but before then, snowfalls this winter have not called for plowing.

“This has been kind of a tough year, because we don’t usually plow unless we get 2.5, 3 inches,” he said. “We have had all these 1-inch snowfalls, or 1.5-inch snowfalls, when it is really counterproductive to go out and plow.”

For one person who is fairly new to Quincy, the cold takes some adjustment to get used to.

“Have somebody turn the heat up,” said Teddy Bakke, who started in July last year as branch manager of Washington Trust Bank, 509 Central Ave. S.

“I am from Seattle and not used to anything in the teens – not really used to that – so that’s been interesting,” Bakke said. He was going up on Saturday to go to Mission Ridge for skiing, “and my car I guess isn’t used to this weather either, and it wouldn’t start, so I couldn’t go skiing.”

He is not alone. He said everyone has been telling him that this is colder than normal.

The bank’s parking lot gets cleared before anyone arrives for the day, but the weather has meant more customers in the drive-thru and fewer walking in, and on Monday it was slower than usual. And deeper snow drifts elsewhere meant that one of the bank’s employees couldn’t make it in for work on Monday, Bakke said.

At Tiki’s Family Restaurant and Sports Bar at 812 Central Ave. S, Quincy, the weather toyed with business volume. Manager Nadia Bucio said that on Sunday, Jan. 8, while the snow fell, she had a full house at the restaurant, but on Monday, things slowed down. The parking lot was plowed, and it was warm inside, but people tend to stay home more when it is cold. The restaurant has been open since May 2016 and has recently opened a location in Wenatchee.

Madeleine Gentry, who manages Quincy Inn & Suites at 500 F St. SW with her husband, Bill Gentry, said the snow, cold and wind had not affected business much.

“We had six good winters in a row, so we knew a cold one was coming,” she said.

Gentry has regular customers among the various construction crews that stay in town for building pro-jects. She said some concrete work hasn’t been happening because of the weather and snow on the ground, which meant those customers did not arrive, but business is steady.

Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com