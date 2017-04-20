Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Sports

Soccer beats E-Burg 3-0, loses co-captain

A strong performance had a bittersweet finish for the Quincy boys’ soccer team last Friday.

The Jacks beat Ellensburg 3-0 for their first clean-sheet win of the year, but lost co-captain Yordi Coronel for the rest of the season with a broken collarbone late in the second half.

Injury aside, the Jacks played a good all-around game, with Ignacio “Nacho” Castillo scoring twice, Miguel Lopez scoring the third goal, and the Bulldogs unable to take a shot in the first half and taking only one in the second half

Jacks goalkeeper Alexis Acevedo needed to make no saves in the game.

“He had like a day off,” head coach Arturo Guerrero said of Acevedo, whom he says makes his defense feel secure with him at goal.

The team is gaining momentum every game, Guerrero said.

“If we play like this, nobody can beat us in our league,” he added.

The Jacks outshot the Bulldogs 11-1, and had eight shots on target. The Jacks had six corner kicks to the Bulldogs’ two. The Ellensburg goalkeeper had six saves.

“He was a very good goalie, Guerrero said. “A couple of those saves were really, really good. If it wasn’t because of him, we should have scored three or four more, easily.”

The first goal happened in the 12th and 27th minutes via Castillo. In the 30th minute, Lopez left things 3-0 in favor of the Jacks.

All goals came via assists by Kevin Rios.

“He had an amazing game,” Guerrero said, noting Rios’ ability to leave defenders behind on the right flank. One of the opposing coaches teased Rios after the game, asking “Why do you do that to my players?” Guerrero said.

The Jacks had three fouls to the Bulldogs’ two, and three offside calls to the Bulldogs’ zero.

The Jacks followed their victory at home against the Bulldogs with an epic 1-0 road win in OT at Prosser Tuesday. The feisty game was “one for the ages,” Guerrero said. Rios scored the lone goal.

The wins took the Jacks’ league record to 3-1, tied for first with two other teams.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com