Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Uncategorized

Soccer shows grit, improvement in shootout loss to Selah

Coach Arturo Guerrero said it best.

“It was probably our best game of the season,” Guerrero said, in the aftermath of a 1-1 tie to Selah that went into penalty kicks, with the Vikings prevailing in the shootout 4-3.

The Jacks outshot the hosting Vikings 14-13, and beat them in shots-on-goal 9-4. Imagine what they could have done if they had had a full contingent.

Standout Kevin Rios sat the game out with a previous academic commitment, and injuries to Hernan Gamboa, the backup goalie, forced the Jacks to use their third-string goalkeeper Alexis Acevedo as backup.

Selah scored in the 12th minute on a good run from the left side that Jaime Flores sent to the back of the net, putting the hosts ahead 1-0.

“It went in, but we knew we were playing good,” Guerrero said.

Within six minutes, the Jacks had tied via Juan Borja, who is developing quite a season, with timely goals against Ephrata on the road and now the Vikings on the road.

“We know he’s a good player,” Guerrero said. “Everybody has been waiting to see the Juan Borja we thought he was going to be since he was in eighth grade or so.”

Ignacio Castillo had the assist.

The Jacks dictated the tempo and played good defense, but could not puncture the back of the net again to take home the points. Selah could only force four saves from Quincy, including a beauty of a save to keep Castilllo from getting a tally of his own.

“We played well enough to win, we just didn’t score,” Guerrero said. “We need to work on our finishing.”

Gamboa will not return to the goalie position, to avoid further injury to his shoulder. Acevedo will be the backup from now on, with Tyson Beaumont as starter.

The Vikings get no points but they do get the W in case of a tie-breaker late in the season. As a result of the loss, the Jacks made a few changes.

“Practiced PKs a lot today,” Guerrero said. “We gotta get better in that department.”

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com