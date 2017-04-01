Posted on Apr 1, 2017 in Sports

Soccer snaps skid, beats Wapato 2-1

Playing their best game of the young season, the Quincy Jacks earned their first W, beating Wapato 2-1 at home.

Most of the team, including five freshmen saw some playing time against the Wolves, who dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-1 on conference play.

Quincy took a lead late in the first half, with Miguel Lopez scoring off an assist by veteran Kevin Rios. Then a quarter hour into the second half, freshman Saul Buenrostro scored the first goal of his varsity soccer career, once again assisted by Rios.

With two minutes to go, Wapato slipped one past the gate defended by the Jacks. It was Wapato’s first goal of the season.

“We had so many chances,” Quincy head coach Arturo Guerrero said. “It could have been 3-1, 4-1.”

The win against Wapato served as a promising start to conference play and helped erase the bitterness of Saturday’s home loss to East Valley-Yakima, 4-2.

Against the Red Devils, the team showed a mixture of promise and greenness, and despite the early lead, they collected their fifth loss in six tries to start the 2017 season.

The East Valley Red Devils stopped by Saturday and proved to be a rude guest, turning a first-half 2-1 lead for the Jacks into a 4-2 victory for the Yakima squad. he Jacks repeated the same recipe they have had to use almost every game this season, giving up an early goal and having to rally from behind.

In this case, aided by quick runs down the flanks, the Jacks flipped the game and took a 2-1 lead.

Things looked promising, especially with Skagit Valley College scouts in the stands. But in the second half, lack of communication took a toll and the Red Devils were able to score three times to take the match and improve their record to four wins and two losses.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com