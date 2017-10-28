Posted on Oct 28, 2017

Soccer team wins Wenatchee tourney

A Quincy soccer team, U12 boys, took first place in the Wenatchee Apple Jam tournament and the Wenatchee Apple Cup. The team beat squads from Cashmere and East Wenatchee and overcame a loss to a Wenatchee squad to take first place with a 4-1 victory in their last game. Front row from left, Noe Torres, and Nathan Salas. Middle row, from left, Eduardo Gonzalez, Efrain Peña, Everardo Blancas, Rafael Perez and Federico Lopez. Back row, from left, Ricardo Ramirez, Dominic Trevino, coach Jessica Trevino, Brian Gutierrez, Miguel Mota and Alejandro Trujillo.