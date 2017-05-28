Posted on May 28, 2017 in Sports

Soccer tourney raises money for scholarships

Fourteen teams played in the rain. It had to be 14 and it had to be raining.

A day before Alec Guerrero’s 14th birthday, the tournament honoring his memory and that of his brother Adam debuted with wet fields at Lauzier Park.

A downpour that did not last more than an hour fell upon the booters and delighted the tournament’s organizer, Quincy coach Arturo Guerrero, Alec and Adam’s dad.

“I have always loved the rain,” he said, noting that perhaps his two boys watching from high up above sent a few raindrops Dad’s way because they knew he likes it.

“Maybe they talked to God about it,” he said. “I have never seen it rain that hard in such a short amount of time.”

The tourney had to be stopped due to the rain, but by then everybody had played a share of games. The only casualty was the Alumni-v-Varsity game, which had to be canceled.

Then, there’s the coincidence with the number of teams, which Arturo said he did not notice until the day after the tournament, Alec’s birthday.

“Fourteen teams on the day before his 14th birthday,” Arturo said. “How cool is that?”

The tournament was a success, with teams coming from Wenatchee, Othello, Quincy and Moses Lake.

Teams included U-11, U-13, U-14, and high-school teams. Guerrero did not get to play like he wanted, but he was plenty busy anyway.

Planning the tourney was stressful, with two teams having to drop out at the last minute due to lack of players, and a handful of other teams missing the tourney due to prior commitments like the Yak-Attack soccer tournament in Yakima.

The plan was to play all afternoon. It didn’t happen, but you will not catch Guerrero complaining. In fact, he is already planning the next tournament.

“We gotta give the teams more time,” Guerrero said, adding that the next tourney may not happen in 2018.

“The teams, the coaches are saying, ‘Why do we have to wait until next year? Let’s do it this year,’” Guerrero said. “I think we are going to start planning to do it in September.”

The tournament will keep growing, Guerrero said.

“My vision is, it will be one of the best tournaments we have seen around here,” he said. “It was so cool seeing all the fields by Monument (Elementary) with games.”

Scheduling in September will be tricky only in that Guerrero does not want to conflict with Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day. Holding it in September, though, means it will not conflict with Yak-Attack.

The tournament raised $2,200. The entry fee was $100 per team, but at the end of the tourney, a couple of teams made additional donations and others donated anonymously, as well.

“I think we are going to end up with two scholarships,” Guerrero said.

Scholarships will go toward soccer players pursuing a post-secondary education.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com