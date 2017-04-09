Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Sports

Softball plays waiting game

Note: this story has been updated.

Cancellations, postponements and even a storm that lasted just long enough to turn the yellow buses around have conspired to keep the Lady Jacks softball squad off the diamond.

As of April 6, the team had played a grand total of two games, with contests against teams like Wapato and Toppenish getting crossed off and postponed. The Wapato games were canceled twice.

A short rainstorm kept the Wolves away the first time. A shortage of buses did the trick the second time.

The Toppenish Wildcats were expected last Saturday, but a scheduling conflict with the school band, in which many THS softball players also perform.

“It’s a great school activity that takes precedence,” Quincy head coach Bill Gonzales said of band. “But they didn’t have enough players to field a varsity team.”

This Saturday, April 8, the team played Ellensburg in a doubleheader at home, finally. The Bulldogs won both games.

Having a rival to play against is great, Gonzales said. Having the rival be another powerhouse, not so much.

“We haven’t been able to judge our own people by playing somebody who’s right around our strength,” he said.

The team missed quite a few practices due to bad weather, so these cancellations help the team catch up on its reps.

However, Gonzales said, “you can only play so many scrimmages before you start getting relaxed. Finding ways to challenge the kids has been a little difficult.”

The season will not get longer, Gonzales said. Instead, the team will have to cram games in the schedule, seeking to catch up on its cancellations before the start of the postseason.

The girls on the team have grown antsy waiting for the season to restart. This year, the team has a new field to play on.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com